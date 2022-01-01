Energy Corridor American restaurants you'll love

Go
Energy Corridor restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Energy Corridor

Urban American Kitchen image

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Herb Crusted Salmon$18.95
Served with a saffron cream sauce and a choice of two sides.
The Classic Burger$9.95
Our homemade pattie served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, dijonnaise
Homemade Meatloaf$15.95
topped with gravy; served with two sides.
More about Urban American Kitchen
Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet

14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (113 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HB Beet Burger$15.00
Chickpea & beet patty, avocado relish, black beans, pico de gallo served on a pretzel bun
*Vegan
HB Crispy Tofu Chipotle Wrap$14.00
Organic panko-crusted honey ginger tofu, black beans, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes topped with chipotle-chili sauce
*Vegan
*Nut-Free
HB Curry Tofu$15.00
Brown rice, sun-dried tomato apricot walnut cream sauce, French green beans, cherry tomatoes, served with pita
*Vegan
More about Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor

1010 highway 6 N, houston

Avg 3.8 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
$1 Plain Hot Dog$1.00
Burger$12.00
Side Salad$4.00
More about Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
Pecan Creek Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pecan Creek Grille

1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2556 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
All American$10.99
2 eggs your way, hash browns, choice of breakfast meat & choice of bread
Breakfast Sandwich$9.39
voted top 5 in the city! 2 fried eggs, ham steak shredded cheese on brioche bun w/serrano-cilantro mayo. pick 1 side
California$9.39
Spinach, Mushroom, Low Cal Cheese
More about Pecan Creek Grille

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Energy Corridor

Tacos

Fajitas

Enchiladas

Quesadillas

Map

More near Energy Corridor to explore

West University

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Washington Corridor

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

South Belt/Ellington

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Museum District

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Northside Village

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston