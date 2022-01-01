Energy Corridor American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Energy Corridor
More about Urban American Kitchen
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Urban American Kitchen
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|Herb Crusted Salmon
|$18.95
Served with a saffron cream sauce and a choice of two sides.
|The Classic Burger
|$9.95
Our homemade pattie served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, dijonnaise
|Homemade Meatloaf
|$15.95
topped with gravy; served with two sides.
More about Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|HB Beet Burger
|$15.00
Chickpea & beet patty, avocado relish, black beans, pico de gallo served on a pretzel bun
*Vegan
|HB Crispy Tofu Chipotle Wrap
|$14.00
Organic panko-crusted honey ginger tofu, black beans, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes topped with chipotle-chili sauce
*Vegan
*Nut-Free
|HB Curry Tofu
|$15.00
Brown rice, sun-dried tomato apricot walnut cream sauce, French green beans, cherry tomatoes, served with pita
*Vegan
More about Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
1010 highway 6 N, houston
|Popular items
|$1 Plain Hot Dog
|$1.00
|Burger
|$12.00
|Side Salad
|$4.00
More about Pecan Creek Grille
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pecan Creek Grille
1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston
|Popular items
|All American
|$10.99
2 eggs your way, hash browns, choice of breakfast meat & choice of bread
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.39
voted top 5 in the city! 2 fried eggs, ham steak shredded cheese on brioche bun w/serrano-cilantro mayo. pick 1 side
|California
|$9.39
Spinach, Mushroom, Low Cal Cheese