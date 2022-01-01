Energy Corridor bars & lounges you'll love

Los Tios image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
House Margarita - Large$8.50
Individual House Margarita. Choose Frozen or on the Rocks.
House Guacamole - Small$6.95
Our house made guacamole, served with Chips & Salsas and a side of diced fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge.
Chile Con Queso - Small$6.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
Ninfa's image

 

Ninfa's

14737 Memorial Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$15.00
Served With Jalapeños, Sour Cream And Guacamole
Fajitas For 4 Mix$75.80
Served With Tortillas, Grilled Onions, Guacamole, Chile Con Queso, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Red Salsa, Green Salsa & Chips
Small Chile Con Queso$3.75
4 oz
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor

1010 highway 6 N, houston

Avg 3.8 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
$1 Plain Hot Dog$1.00
Burger$12.00
Side Salad$4.00
Lucky's Pub image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky's Pub

17754 Katy FWY, Houston

Avg 4.2 (1190 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
VIP Table for 6$100.00
VIP tables – reserved table for 6 people
Includes 6 entry tickets, 6 drinks and reserved table
$100
VIP Table for 4 - incl tickets and drinks + Table$50.00
VIP tables – reserved table for 4 people
Includes 4 entry tickets, 4 drinks and reserved table
$50
St Patricks Day GA Ticket only $10$10.00
Entry ticket to the best St. Pats Party!
4 bands, 4 DJ's, tons of drink specials, and green beer, green beer, and more green beer
Tacos

Fajitas

Enchiladas

Quesadillas

