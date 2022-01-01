Energy Corridor bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Energy Corridor
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Popular items
|House Margarita - Large
|$8.50
Individual House Margarita. Choose Frozen or on the Rocks.
|House Guacamole - Small
|$6.95
Our house made guacamole, served with Chips & Salsas and a side of diced fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge.
|Chile Con Queso - Small
|$6.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
Ninfa's
14737 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Popular items
|Small Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
|$15.00
Served With Jalapeños, Sour Cream And Guacamole
|Fajitas For 4 Mix
|$75.80
Served With Tortillas, Grilled Onions, Guacamole, Chile Con Queso, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Red Salsa, Green Salsa & Chips
|Small Chile Con Queso
|$3.75
4 oz
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor
1010 highway 6 N, houston
|Popular items
|$1 Plain Hot Dog
|$1.00
|Burger
|$12.00
|Side Salad
|$4.00
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky's Pub
17754 Katy FWY, Houston
|Popular items
|VIP Table for 6
|$100.00
VIP tables – reserved table for 6 people
Includes 6 entry tickets, 6 drinks and reserved table
$100
|VIP Table for 4 - incl tickets and drinks + Table
|$50.00
VIP tables – reserved table for 4 people
Includes 4 entry tickets, 4 drinks and reserved table
$50
|St Patricks Day GA Ticket only $10
|$10.00
Entry ticket to the best St. Pats Party!
4 bands, 4 DJ's, tons of drink specials, and green beer, green beer, and more green beer