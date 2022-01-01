Ceviche in Energy Corridor
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Snapper Ceviche
|$11.95
Red snapper & shrimp marinated in lime juice served on top of coarsely mashed avocado, and topped with pickled red jalapenos.
Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON
|HB Citrus-Marinated "Ceviche"
|$14.00
Marinated organic young coconut, hearts of palm, guacamole, Persian cucumbers, watermelon & daikon radish, pineapple, jalapeños served with plantain chips
*Nut-Free
*Gluten-Friendly
*Vegan