Chicken fajitas in Energy Corridor
Energy Corridor restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|1 lb Chicken Fajitas
|$38.95
Our Grilled Chicken Fajitas. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
|1/2 lb Chicken Fajitas
|$21.95
Our Grilled Chicken Fajitas. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
|Kid Chicken Fajita Taco
|$5.95
A single fajita chicken taco in a flour tortilla.
High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
16290 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$8.49
Fajita Chicken, Rice, Black Bean Corn Relish, Grilled Onions Bell Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa
Ninfa's
14737 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Fajitas For 2 Chicken
|$36.00
Served With Tortillas, Grilled Onions, Guacamole, Chile Con Queso, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Red Salsa, Green Salsa & Chips
|Large Chicken Fajita Nachos
|$22.50
Topped With Refried Beans And A Combination Of Melted Monterey And Cheddar Cheese, Served With Jalapeños, Sour Cream And Guacamole
|Fajitas For 1 Chicken
|$20.00
Served With Tortillas, Grilled Onions, Guacamole, Chile Con Queso, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Red Salsa, Green Salsa & Chips