Chicken fajitas in Energy Corridor

Energy Corridor restaurants
Energy Corridor restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1 lb Chicken Fajitas$38.95
Our Grilled Chicken Fajitas. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
1/2 lb Chicken Fajitas$21.95
Our Grilled Chicken Fajitas. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
Kid Chicken Fajita Taco$5.95
A single fajita chicken taco in a flour tortilla.
More about Los Tios
High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten

16290 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Wrap$8.49
Fajita Chicken, Rice, Black Bean Corn Relish, Grilled Onions Bell Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa
More about High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
Ninfa's

14737 Memorial Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas For 2 Chicken$36.00
Served With Tortillas, Grilled Onions, Guacamole, Chile Con Queso, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Red Salsa, Green Salsa & Chips
Large Chicken Fajita Nachos$22.50
Topped With Refried Beans And A Combination Of Melted Monterey And Cheddar Cheese, Served With Jalapeños, Sour Cream And Guacamole
Fajitas For 1 Chicken$20.00
Served With Tortillas, Grilled Onions, Guacamole, Chile Con Queso, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Red Salsa, Green Salsa & Chips
More about Ninfa's

