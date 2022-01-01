Chili in Energy Corridor
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|4 Tamales Con Chili Gravy
|$8.95
Four pork tamales topped with chili gravy.
|Chili Relleno 1970
|$15.95
Egg battered poblano pepper, stuffed with picadillo, and topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese.
|Single Tamale Con Chili Gravy
|$3.50
High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
16290 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Thai Chili Salmon Bowl
|$10.99
Grilled Salmon, Quinoa, Avocado, Roasted Red Pepper Spring Mix, Green Onion, Thai Chili Glaze
Pecan Creek Grille
1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston
|Green Chili Cheeseburger
|$7.39
This one shows our love of Northern New Mexico. Choice of bun, third pound patty, topped with grilled fire roasted green chilis and onions with melted jack and cheddar cheese. The bun has our cilantro Serrano mayo with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions.
