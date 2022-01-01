Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Energy Corridor

Go
Energy Corridor restaurants
Toast

Energy Corridor restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
4 Tamales Con Chili Gravy$8.95
Four pork tamales topped with chili gravy.
Chili Relleno 1970$15.95
Egg battered poblano pepper, stuffed with picadillo, and topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese.
Single Tamale Con Chili Gravy$3.50
More about Los Tios
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten

16290 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chili Salmon Bowl$10.99
Grilled Salmon, Quinoa, Avocado, Roasted Red Pepper Spring Mix, Green Onion, Thai Chili Glaze
More about High Tower Cafe #17 Park Ten
Pecan Creek Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pecan Creek Grille

1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2556 reviews)
Takeout
Green Chili Cheeseburger$7.39
This one shows our love of Northern New Mexico. Choice of bun, third pound patty, topped with grilled fire roasted green chilis and onions with melted jack and cheddar cheese. The bun has our cilantro Serrano mayo with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions.
Make it a basket of just the sandwich
More about Pecan Creek Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Energy Corridor

Enchiladas

Green Beans

Curry

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Flan

Chicken Soup

Map

More near Energy Corridor to explore

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Museum District

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Washington Corridor

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Northside Village

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

South Belt/Ellington

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (498 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston