Crispy tacos in Energy Corridor
Energy Corridor restaurants that serve crispy tacos
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Kids Crispy Taco Plate
|$5.95
Single Crispy Beef Taco with taco meat, lettuce, and tomato. Served with choice of side item.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON
|HB Crispy Eggplant Tacos
|$14.00
House-made avocado tortilla, Napa & purple cabbage slaw, house-made spicy pickled vegetables topped with chipotle drizzle
*Vegetarian
*Nut-Free