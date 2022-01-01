Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tacos in Energy Corridor

Energy Corridor restaurants
Energy Corridor restaurants that serve crispy tacos

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Crispy Taco Plate$5.95
Single Crispy Beef Taco with taco meat, lettuce, and tomato. Served with choice of side item.
More about Los Tios
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet

14714 MEMORIAL, HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (113 reviews)
Takeout
HB Crispy Eggplant Tacos$14.00
House-made avocado tortilla, Napa & purple cabbage slaw, house-made spicy pickled vegetables topped with chipotle drizzle
*Vegetarian
*Nut-Free
More about Hungry's Cafe / Heartbeet
Ninfa's

14737 Memorial Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
A La Carte Crispy Taco$4.50
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese
Kid's Ground Beef Crispy Taco$6.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Served With Rice & Beans
More about Ninfa's

