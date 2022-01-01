Fajitas in Energy Corridor

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Family Style Fajitas - Combo$85.00
Feeds up to 4. Grilled Fajita Chicken and Fajita Beef with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Chili con Queso, House-made Tortillas, Mexican Rice, Choice of Beans and Chips & Salsas.
Fajitas For 2 Mix image

 

Ninfa's

14737 Memorial Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajitas For 2 Mix$44.00
Served With Tortillas, Grilled Onions, Guacamole, Chile Con Queso, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Red Salsa, Green Salsa & Chips
Fajitas For 4 Mix$75.80
Served With Tortillas, Grilled Onions, Guacamole, Chile Con Queso, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Rice, Refried Beans, Red Salsa, Green Salsa & Chips
Small Chicken Fajita Quesadilla$15.00
Served With Jalapeños, Sour Cream And Guacamole
Tony's Tex-Mex image

 

Tony's Tex-Mex

17790 Katy Freeway, Houston

Avg 4.6 (372 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Fajitas
