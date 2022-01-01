Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Energy Corridor

Go
Energy Corridor restaurants
Toast

Energy Corridor restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Grill Chicken Parmesan image

 

High Tower cafe - Park Ten

16290 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grill Chicken Parmesan$8.49
Chicken, Tomato-Basil Marinara, Provolone, Mozzarella, Ciabatta Roll
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
More about High Tower cafe - Park Ten
Christian's Tailgate - Energy Corridor image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill

1010 highway 6 N, houston

Avg 3.8 (1135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill
Pecan Creek Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pecan Creek Grille

1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2556 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast Plate$9.99
8-10 oz house marinated grilled chicken breast w/ 1 side and roll. Change the bread if you like to our jalapeño cornbread or biscuit (weekends meal comes with biscuit)
Chicken Breast Salad (Grilled or Fried)$9.89
Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich$7.69
Your choice of toasted bread, grilled chicken breast, pecan smoked peppered bacon, lettuce and tomato and mayo
More about Pecan Creek Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Energy Corridor

Tortilla Soup

Belgian Waffles

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chicken Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Curry

Nachos

Chicken Enchiladas

Map

More near Energy Corridor to explore

West University

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Museum District

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Washington Corridor

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Northside Village

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

South Belt/Ellington

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (416 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (286 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (516 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston