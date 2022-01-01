Grilled chicken in Energy Corridor
Energy Corridor restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about High Tower cafe - Park Ten
High Tower cafe - Park Ten
16290 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Grill Chicken Parmesan
|$8.49
Chicken, Tomato-Basil Marinara, Provolone, Mozzarella, Ciabatta Roll
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
More about Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Christians Tailgate Bar and Grill
1010 highway 6 N, houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
More about Pecan Creek Grille
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pecan Creek Grille
1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Breast Plate
|$9.99
8-10 oz house marinated grilled chicken breast w/ 1 side and roll. Change the bread if you like to our jalapeño cornbread or biscuit (weekends meal comes with biscuit)
|Chicken Breast Salad (Grilled or Fried)
|$9.89
|Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich
|$7.69
Your choice of toasted bread, grilled chicken breast, pecan smoked peppered bacon, lettuce and tomato and mayo