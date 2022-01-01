Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Energy Corridor

Energy Corridor restaurants
Energy Corridor restaurants that serve grits

Urban American Kitchen image

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen - 14008 Memorial Drive

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$17.95
Blackened shrimp, cheese grits, spicy lemon grass sauce
Shrimp and grits$17.95
shrimp over cheese grits, topped with spicy lemongrass sauce
More about Urban American Kitchen - 14008 Memorial Drive
Pecan Creek Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Pecan Creek Grille

1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2556 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$2.79
Jalapeño Cheese Grits$3.69
Shrimp and Grits$12.49
Pecan smoked peppered bacon, onions, tomato, lemon & shrimp all sauteed together covering a generous bowl of signature jalapeno cheese grits w/slice of texas toast
More about Pecan Creek Grille

