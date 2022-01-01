Grits in Energy Corridor
Energy Corridor restaurants that serve grits
More about Urban American Kitchen - 14008 Memorial Drive
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Urban American Kitchen - 14008 Memorial Drive
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Shrimp & Grits
|$17.95
Blackened shrimp, cheese grits, spicy lemon grass sauce
|Shrimp and grits
|$17.95
shrimp over cheese grits, topped with spicy lemongrass sauce
More about Pecan Creek Grille
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Pecan Creek Grille
1510 Eldridge Pkwy #100, Houston
|Grits
|$2.79
|Jalapeño Cheese Grits
|$3.69
|Shrimp and Grits
|$12.49
Pecan smoked peppered bacon, onions, tomato, lemon & shrimp all sauteed together covering a generous bowl of signature jalapeno cheese grits w/slice of texas toast