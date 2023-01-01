Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Energy Corridor

Energy Corridor restaurants
Energy Corridor restaurants that serve nachos

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios - Memorial

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Anniversary Nachos$15.95
Individual “ponchos.” Chips, refried beans, beef & chicken fajita, Mexican cheeses, guacamole, pico & jalapeños.
Alice Nachos$9.95
Simple nachos: tortilla chips with melted cheddar & jalapenos.
Nachos Los Tios$12.95
Tortilla chips, refried beans, taco meat,queso, guacamole, jalapeños, Sub chicken $3, beef fajita $4
More about Los Tios - Memorial
Item pic

 

Ninfa's Memorial

14737 Memorial Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Bean & Cheese Nachos$12.00
Topped With Refried Beans And A Combination Of Melted Monterey And Cheddar Cheese, Served With Jalapeños, Sour Cream And Guacamole
Small Beef Fajita Nachos$19.00
Topped With Refried Beans And A Combination Of Melted Monterey And Cheddar Cheese, Served With Jalapeños, Sour Cream And Guacamole
Large Chicken Fajita Nachos$24.00
Topped With Refried Beans And A Combination Of Melted Monterey And Cheddar Cheese, Served With Jalapeños, Sour Cream And Guacamole
More about Ninfa's Memorial

