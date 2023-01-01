Nachos in Energy Corridor
Energy Corridor restaurants that serve nachos
Los Tios - Memorial
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Anniversary Nachos
|$15.95
Individual “ponchos.” Chips, refried beans, beef & chicken fajita, Mexican cheeses, guacamole, pico & jalapeños.
|Alice Nachos
|$9.95
Simple nachos: tortilla chips with melted cheddar & jalapenos.
|Nachos Los Tios
|$12.95
Tortilla chips, refried beans, taco meat,queso, guacamole, jalapeños, Sub chicken $3, beef fajita $4
Ninfa's Memorial
14737 Memorial Dr., Houston
|Small Bean & Cheese Nachos
|$12.00
Topped With Refried Beans And A Combination Of Melted Monterey And Cheddar Cheese, Served With Jalapeños, Sour Cream And Guacamole
|Small Beef Fajita Nachos
|$19.00
Topped With Refried Beans And A Combination Of Melted Monterey And Cheddar Cheese, Served With Jalapeños, Sour Cream And Guacamole
|Large Chicken Fajita Nachos
|$24.00
Topped With Refried Beans And A Combination Of Melted Monterey And Cheddar Cheese, Served With Jalapeños, Sour Cream And Guacamole