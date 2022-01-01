Fourth Ward restaurants you'll love
More about Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall
PIZZA
Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall
712 Main ST, Houston
|Popular items
|Maui Sunset
TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA + PROVOLONE BLEND, HAM, PINEAPPLE, RED ONION
|Salad
FRESH ROMAINE LETTUCE, ANY TOPPINGS AND PROTEIN
ADD DRINK and COOKIE or CHIPS FOR $3
|Wrap
LIKE A SANDWICH BUT IN A TORTILLA WRAP
More about Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston
|Popular items
|Pastor Taco.
|$3.79
Sliced pork fajita in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco
|Verde Taco.
|$2.99
Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)
|Chips & Queso Blanco.
|$4.89
Chips with our house-made blend of white cheeses
More about Kokoro
SUSHI
Kokoro
409 Travis st, Houston
|Popular items
|Saketoro Nigiri
|$7.00
Big Glory Bay King Salmon Belly - Ginger - Chives - Tamari
|BGB King Sake Maki
|$10.00
BGB King Salmon - Yuzu Kosho - Shisho - Avocado
|Spicy Tuna Maki
|$10.00
Bluefin Tuna - Habanero Aioli - Crispy Shallots - Cucumber
More about 5411 Empanadas
EMPANADAS
5411 Empanadas
811 Louisiana St, Houston
|Popular items
|Beef
|$2.99
Ground beef, diced potatoes, sautéed onions, scallions ,green olives and hard-boiled eggs.
|Alfajores Maicena
|$2.50
Premium sandwich cookies consist of two very light, crumbly texture and the dough has hint of a lemon, with a luscious dollop of the finest Dulce De Leche, then rolled in coconut flakes.
|Chimichurri 2oz
|$0.50
Olive oil, parsley, cilantro, red onions, tomatillos and garlic.
More about BRAVERY CHEF HALL
BRAVERY CHEF HALL
409 Travis St, Houston
|Popular items
|Shebang Red Blend
|$13.00
|Bousquet Reserve Malbec
|$11.00
|Lemon Drop Martini
|$14.00
More about Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen
Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen
2503 Bagby St., Houston
|Popular items
|Angry Zuko
|$12.00
Spicy creamy pork broth, pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, and roasted seaweed
|Tonkotsu Classic
|$12.00
Creamy pork broth, pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, and roasted seaweed
|Spicy Miso Ramen
|$12.00
Spicy creamy miso broth, pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, scallions, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, and roasted seaweed
More about IXIM RESTAURANT
IXIM RESTAURANT
409 Travis st, houston
|Popular items
|Birria tacos
|$15.00
Braised brisket, savory chili broth, cilantro, onion
|Charro beans
|$6.00
pinto beans, spicy tomato broth, chorizo, bacon, chicharron
|Chips and Salsa
|$6.00
More about Tacos A Go Go - Downtown Catering
Tacos A Go Go - Downtown Catering
910 Louisiana St Suite M-148, Houston
|Popular items
|Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos
|$64.99
Build your Big Breakfast Box : 25 Tacos by selecting your Tacos in groups of 5.
|OJ - Gallon
|$9.99
|Fresh Fruit Tray
More about JuiceLand
SMOOTHIES
JuiceLand
515 Elgin St, Houston
|Popular items
|WHEATGRASS
organic and locally sourced!
|ACAI BOWL
|$9.95
apple juice, strawberry, acai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
|PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
More about Common Bond Brasserie
Common Bond Brasserie
800 Capitol Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Texas Club Box Lunch
|$11.00
Smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, swiss, avocado, peppercorn aioli, classic white bread. All sandwich boxes include a half sandwich, chips and a chocolate chip cookie.
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
|Ham & Cheese Baguette
|$10.00
jambon de paris, gruyère, dijon butter
More about Batanga
WRAPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Batanga
908 Congress Ave, Houston
|Popular items
|Empanades de Carne
|$8.00
|Cubano to Share
|$11.00
|Yuca Chips
|$5.00
More about La Mexicana Restaurant
La Mexicana Restaurant
1018 Fairview St, Houston
|Popular items
|16 OZ FROZEN MARGARITA
|$11.95
|Bacon and Egg Taco
|$3.25
|Order of Rice and Black Beans
|$3.25
More about Bludorn Restaurant
Bludorn Restaurant
807 Taft St, Houston
|Popular items
|Beef Wellington Log
|$200.00
holiday feast from our kitchen at Bludorn.
Each log serves up to 4ppl | $200
The Beef wellington log is cooked appropriately and served oven-ready to reheat for dinner.
Includes:
beef tenderloin
wild mushroom, black truffle, sauce perigourdine
Happy Holidays, from our home to yours!
-Aaron, Victoria, Cherif, and all the team at Bludorn
Regretfully, we are unable to accommodate any substitutions or alterations to the menu.