Fourth Ward restaurants you'll love

holiday feast from our kitchen at Bludorn.

Each log serves up to 4ppl | $200

The Beef wellington log is cooked appropriately and served oven-ready to reheat for dinner.

Includes:

beef tenderloin

wild mushroom, black truffle, sauce perigourdine

Happy Holidays, from our home to yours!

-Aaron, Victoria, Cherif, and all the team at Bludorn

Regretfully, we are unable to accommodate any substitutions or alterations to the menu.

