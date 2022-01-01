Fourth Ward restaurants you'll love

Go
Fourth Ward restaurants
Toast

Fourth Ward's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Latin American
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Fourth Ward restaurants

Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall image

PIZZA

Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall

712 Main ST, Houston

Avg 4.4 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maui Sunset
TOMATO SAUCE, MOZZARELLA + PROVOLONE BLEND, HAM, PINEAPPLE, RED ONION
Salad
FRESH ROMAINE LETTUCE, ANY TOPPINGS AND PROTEIN
ADD DRINK and COOKIE or CHIPS FOR $3
Wrap
LIKE A SANDWICH BUT IN A TORTILLA WRAP
More about Pizza Zquare at Finn Hall
Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA image

 

Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA

910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pastor Taco.$3.79
Sliced pork fajita in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco
Verde Taco.$2.99
Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)
Chips & Queso Blanco.$4.89
Chips with our house-made blend of white cheeses
More about Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
Kokoro image

SUSHI

Kokoro

409 Travis st, Houston

Avg 4.6 (266 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Saketoro Nigiri$7.00
Big Glory Bay King Salmon Belly - Ginger - Chives - Tamari
BGB King Sake Maki$10.00
BGB King Salmon - Yuzu Kosho - Shisho - Avocado
Spicy Tuna Maki$10.00
Bluefin Tuna - Habanero Aioli - Crispy Shallots - Cucumber
More about Kokoro
5411 Empanadas image

EMPANADAS

5411 Empanadas

811 Louisiana St, Houston

Avg 4.2 (326 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Beef$2.99
Ground beef, diced potatoes, sautéed onions, scallions ,green olives and hard-boiled eggs.
Alfajores Maicena$2.50
Premium sandwich cookies consist of two very light, crumbly texture and the dough has hint of a lemon, with a luscious dollop of the finest Dulce De Leche, then rolled in coconut flakes.
Chimichurri 2oz$0.50
Olive oil, parsley, cilantro, red onions, tomatillos and garlic.
More about 5411 Empanadas
BRAVERY CHEF HALL image

 

BRAVERY CHEF HALL

409 Travis St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (110 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Shebang Red Blend$13.00
Bousquet Reserve Malbec$11.00
Lemon Drop Martini$14.00
More about BRAVERY CHEF HALL
Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen image

 

Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen

2503 Bagby St., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Angry Zuko$12.00
Spicy creamy pork broth, pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, and roasted seaweed
Tonkotsu Classic$12.00
Creamy pork broth, pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, and roasted seaweed
Spicy Miso Ramen$12.00
Spicy creamy miso broth, pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, sesame seeds, scallions, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, and roasted seaweed
More about Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen
IXIM RESTAURANT image

 

IXIM RESTAURANT

409 Travis st, houston

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Birria tacos$15.00
Braised brisket, savory chili broth, cilantro, onion
Charro beans$6.00
pinto beans, spicy tomato broth, chorizo, bacon, chicharron
Chips and Salsa$6.00
More about IXIM RESTAURANT
Tacos A Go Go - Downtown Catering image

 

Tacos A Go Go - Downtown Catering

910 Louisiana St Suite M-148, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos$64.99
Build your Big Breakfast Box : 25 Tacos by selecting your Tacos in groups of 5.
OJ - Gallon$9.99
Fresh Fruit Tray
More about Tacos A Go Go - Downtown Catering
JuiceLand image

SMOOTHIES

JuiceLand

515 Elgin St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
WHEATGRASS
organic and locally sourced!
ACAI BOWL$9.95
apple juice, strawberry, acai topped with gluten-free granola, coconut oil, strawberries, sliced banana, hemp seeds
PERCOLATOR
almond milk, banana, cold brew coffee, cacao, cinnamon
More about JuiceLand
Common Bond Brasserie image

 

Common Bond Brasserie

800 Capitol Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Texas Club Box Lunch$11.00
Smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, swiss, avocado, peppercorn aioli, classic white bread. All sandwich boxes include a half sandwich, chips and a chocolate chip cookie.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
Ham & Cheese Baguette$10.00
jambon de paris, gruyère, dijon butter
More about Common Bond Brasserie
Batanga image

WRAPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Batanga

908 Congress Ave, Houston

Avg 3.2 (1300 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Empanades de Carne$8.00
Cubano to Share$11.00
Yuca Chips$5.00
More about Batanga
La Mexicana Restaurant image

 

La Mexicana Restaurant

1018 Fairview St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (6311 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16 OZ FROZEN MARGARITA$11.95
Bacon and Egg Taco$3.25
Order of Rice and Black Beans$3.25
More about La Mexicana Restaurant
Bludorn Restaurant image

 

Bludorn Restaurant

807 Taft St, Houston

Avg 5 (3752 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Beef Wellington Log$200.00
holiday feast from our kitchen at Bludorn.
Each log serves up to 4ppl | $200
The Beef wellington log is cooked appropriately and served oven-ready to reheat for dinner.
Includes:
beef tenderloin
wild mushroom, black truffle, sauce perigourdine
Happy Holidays, from our home to yours!
-Aaron, Victoria, Cherif, and all the team at Bludorn
Regretfully, we are unable to accommodate any substitutions or alterations to the menu.
More about Bludorn Restaurant
Yong image

 

Yong

712 Main Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Yong
Georgia James Tavern image

 

Georgia James Tavern

737 Preston Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Georgia James Tavern

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fourth Ward

Tacos

Map

More near Fourth Ward to explore

Memorial

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Energy Corridor

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Washington Corridor

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

MacGregor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Alief

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Greenspoint

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston