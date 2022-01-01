Fourth Ward breakfast spots you'll love

Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA image

 

Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA

910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pastor Taco.$3.79
Sliced pork fajita in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco
Verde Taco.$2.99
Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)
Chips & Queso Blanco.$4.89
Chips with our house-made blend of white cheeses
Tacos A Go Go - Downtown Catering image

 

Tacos A Go Go - Downtown Catering

910 Louisiana St Suite M-148, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos$64.99
Build your Big Breakfast Box : 25 Tacos by selecting your Tacos in groups of 5.
OJ - Gallon$9.99
Fresh Fruit Tray
Common Bond Brasserie image

 

Common Bond Brasserie

800 Capitol Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Texas Club Box Lunch$11.00
Smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, swiss, avocado, peppercorn aioli, classic white bread. All sandwich boxes include a half sandwich, chips and a chocolate chip cookie.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
Ham & Cheese Baguette$10.00
jambon de paris, gruyère, dijon butter
La Mexicana Restaurant image

 

La Mexicana Restaurant

1018 Fairview St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (6311 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
16 OZ FROZEN MARGARITA$11.95
Bacon and Egg Taco$3.25
Order of Rice and Black Beans$3.25
