Fourth Ward Mexican restaurants you'll love
More about Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston
|Popular items
|Pastor Taco.
|$3.79
Sliced pork fajita in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco
|Verde Taco.
|$2.99
Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)
|Chips & Queso Blanco.
|$4.89
Chips with our house-made blend of white cheeses
More about Tacos A Go Go - Downtown Catering
Tacos A Go Go - Downtown Catering
910 Louisiana St Suite M-148, Houston
|Popular items
|Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos
|$64.99
Build your Big Breakfast Box : 25 Tacos by selecting your Tacos in groups of 5.
|OJ - Gallon
|$9.99
|Fresh Fruit Tray