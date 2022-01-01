Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Fourth Ward

Go
Fourth Ward restaurants
Toast

Fourth Ward restaurants that serve chicken salad

Common Bond Brasserie image

 

Common Bond Brasserie

800 Capitol Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
More about Common Bond Brasserie
Asian Chicken Salad image

 

Local Foods

420 MAIN STREET, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Asian Chicken Salad$13.00
napa cabbage, crispy rice noodles, bean sprouts, cashews, house pickles, ginger-soy vinaigrette, spicy peanut sauce
Crunchy Chicken Salad$13.00
nut-seed crumble, crushed chips, tomato, house pickles, romaine, provolone, buttermilk ranch
More about Local Foods

