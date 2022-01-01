Chicken salad in Fourth Ward
Fourth Ward restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Common Bond Brasserie
Common Bond Brasserie
800 Capitol Street, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.00
More about Local Foods
Local Foods
420 MAIN STREET, HOUSTON
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$13.00
napa cabbage, crispy rice noodles, bean sprouts, cashews, house pickles, ginger-soy vinaigrette, spicy peanut sauce
|Crunchy Chicken Salad
|$13.00
nut-seed crumble, crushed chips, tomato, house pickles, romaine, provolone, buttermilk ranch