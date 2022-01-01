Tacos in Fourth Ward
Fourth Ward restaurants that serve tacos
More about Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston
|Picadillo Taco.
|$3.29
Classic Hildago-style ground beef simmered with potatoes, carrots, thyme and other spices topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
|Grilled Chicken Taco.
|$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
|Barbacoa Taco.
|$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
More about IXIM RESTAURANT
IXIM RESTAURANT
409 Travis st, houston
|Birria tacos
|$15.00
Braised brisket, savory chili broth, cilantro, onion
More about Tacos A Go Go - Downtown Catering
Tacos A Go Go - Downtown Catering
910 Louisiana St Suite M-148, Houston
|Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos
|$64.99
Build your Big Breakfast Box : 25 Tacos by selecting your Tacos in groups of 5.