Tacos in Fourth Ward

Go
Fourth Ward restaurants
Toast

Fourth Ward restaurants that serve tacos

Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA image

 

Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA

910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Picadillo Taco.$3.29
Classic Hildago-style ground beef simmered with potatoes, carrots, thyme and other spices topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Grilled Chicken Taco.$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
Barbacoa Taco.$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
More about Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
IXIM RESTAURANT image

 

IXIM RESTAURANT

409 Travis st, houston

Avg 5 (6 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Birria tacos$15.00
Braised brisket, savory chili broth, cilantro, onion
More about IXIM RESTAURANT
Tacos A Go Go - Downtown Catering image

 

Tacos A Go Go - Downtown Catering

910 Louisiana St Suite M-148, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos$64.99
Build your Big Breakfast Box : 25 Tacos by selecting your Tacos in groups of 5.
More about Tacos A Go Go - Downtown Catering
La Mexicana Restaurant image

 

La Mexicana Restaurant

1018 Fairview St, Houston

Avg 4.5 (6311 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon and Egg Taco$3.25
Potato and Egg Taco$3.25
Potato Ham and Egg Taco$3.25
More about La Mexicana Restaurant
Map

More near Fourth Ward to explore

Memorial

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Energy Corridor

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Washington Corridor

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

MacGregor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Sixth Ward

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Alief

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Greenspoint

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (276 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (386 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston