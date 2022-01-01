Galleria/Uptown breakfast spots you'll love
High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
1233 W. Loop South, Houston
|Popular items
|BYOP (Build your own Potato)
|$4.99
Baked Potato w/ Butter-- ADD toppings
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
|Southwest Chicken Bowl
|$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Quinoa, Spring Mix, Parmesan, Black Bean Corn Relish, Tortilla strip, Chipotle Caesar Dressing.
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
1177 West Loop South #100, Houston
|Popular items
|All American
|$4.99
Eggs, Sausage or Bacon, Cheese, Toast
|Cubano
|$8.29
Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Sweet Pickle Relish, Chipotle Mayo, Hoagie Roll
|Burgers
|$8.49
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Popular items
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Egg plus 2 items from the mix-in list Served with ranchero salsa. Additional items .75 each
|Tuna Poke Bowl
|$13.95
Ahi Tuna, Black Rice, Ginger, Garlic, toasted Sesame, green onions, avocado, sweet chili tamari vinaigrette, sesame oi, and pea shoots.
|Avocado BLT
|$11.25
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, & avocado.