Galleria/Uptown breakfast spots you'll love

High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S image

 

High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S

1233 W. Loop South, Houston

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BYOP (Build your own Potato)$4.99
Baked Potato w/ Butter-- ADD toppings
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Southwest Chicken Bowl$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Quinoa, Spring Mix, Parmesan, Black Bean Corn Relish, Tortilla strip, Chipotle Caesar Dressing.
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop image

 

High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop

1177 West Loop South #100, Houston

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
All American$4.99
Eggs, Sausage or Bacon, Cheese, Toast
Cubano$8.29
Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Sweet Pickle Relish, Chipotle Mayo, Hoagie Roll
Burgers$8.49
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
Adair Kitchen image

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Taco$3.50
Egg plus 2 items from the mix-in list Served with ranchero salsa. Additional items .75 each
Tuna Poke Bowl$13.95
Ahi Tuna, Black Rice, Ginger, Garlic, toasted Sesame, green onions, avocado, sweet chili tamari vinaigrette, sesame oi, and pea shoots.
Avocado BLT$11.25
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, & avocado.
High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe image

 

High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe

5599 San Felipe, Houston

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Ham & Swiss Croissant$4.99
Egg, Ham, Swiss, Croissant
Philly Cheese$8.79
Seared Steak, Provolone, Onions & Bell Peppers, Hoagie Roll
