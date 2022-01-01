Galleria/Uptown sandwich spots you'll love
More about High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
1233 W. Loop South, Houston
|Popular items
|BYOP (Build your own Potato)
|$4.99
Baked Potato w/ Butter-- ADD toppings
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
|Southwest Chicken Bowl
|$9.49
Grilled Chicken, Quinoa, Spring Mix, Parmesan, Black Bean Corn Relish, Tortilla strip, Chipotle Caesar Dressing.
More about High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
1177 West Loop South #100, Houston
|Popular items
|All American
|$4.99
Eggs, Sausage or Bacon, Cheese, Toast
|Cubano
|$8.29
Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Sweet Pickle Relish, Chipotle Mayo, Hoagie Roll
|Burgers
|$8.49
Angus Beef, American Cheese, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion
More about HT-Starbucks 2 Riverway
HT-Starbucks 2 Riverway
2 Riverway, Houston
|Popular items
|French Dip
|$8.79
Roast Beef, Swiss, Fried Onions, Horseradish Dijon, Hoagie Roll, AuJus Sauce
|Chicken Salad Club
|$8.49
All White Chicken, Bacon, Muenster, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aioli
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.29
Biscuit/Bun/Croissant/Bagel/ - Egg, Cheese, Bacon/Sausage/Ham/Potatoes
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys
Antone's Famous Po'Boys
4520 San Felipe #200, Houston
|Popular items
|The Original Houston Po' Boy
|$6.95
Ham, Salami, Provolone, Chow Chow, Mayo, and Dill Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread
|Tuna
|$7.95
House-Made Tuna Salad, Provolone Cheese, and Dill Pickles on Local Po' Boy Bread
|Tex-Mex Cheesesteak
|$9.95
Thinly Sliced Beef with Bell & Banana Peppers, Onions, Pepperjack, Jalapeños, and Chipotle Mayo on Local Po' Boy Bread
More about High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
2 Riverway, Houston
|Popular items
|Mid Rise Taco
|$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
|BYOP (Build your own Potato)
|$4.99
Baked Potato w/ Butter-- ADD toppings
|The Texican
|$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado