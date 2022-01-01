Galleria/Uptown Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Go
Galleria/Uptown restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Galleria/Uptown

Craft Pita image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Craft Pita

1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston

Avg 4.8 (1642 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Bowl$11.50
shredded rotisserie chicken, garlic aioli, roasted almonds, tabouleh, red cabbage, parsley. (Contains Nuts)
Hummus$7.50
olive oil, pine nuts, aleppo pepper, chickpeas, parsley. (Vegan)(GF)(Contains Nuts)
Veggie Bowl$10.50
lentils, hummus, tabouleh, red cabbage, pickled turnips, parsley
More about Craft Pita
MAD image

SALADS • TAPAS

MAD

4444 Westheimer Road, Suite C180, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1999 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BRAVAS TOMÁS$12.00
Bar Tomás style potatoes, spicy oil, garlic alioli
EMPANADILLAS DE COCHINILLO (3/pcs)$14.00
Segovian-style suckling pig empanadas,
potato, onion, mango-apricot chutney
TXISTORRA (5oz)$10.00
Grilled Spanish chorizo, country bread
More about MAD
FIG & OLIVE Houston image

 

FIG & OLIVE Houston

5115 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Celebration Cake (Full)$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
Crispy Wedge Potatoes (Side)$10.00
Parmesan Cheese & Rosemary.
More about FIG & OLIVE Houston

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Galleria/Uptown

Tacos

Cookies

Muffins

Chicken Salad

Croissants

Chicken Tenders

Omelettes

Club Salad

Map

More near Galleria/Uptown to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Westchase

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Museum District

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Oak Forest/Garden Oaks

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Chinatown

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston