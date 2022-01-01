Galleria/Uptown Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
More about Craft Pita
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Craft Pita
1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Bowl
|$11.50
shredded rotisserie chicken, garlic aioli, roasted almonds, tabouleh, red cabbage, parsley. (Contains Nuts)
|Hummus
|$7.50
olive oil, pine nuts, aleppo pepper, chickpeas, parsley. (Vegan)(GF)(Contains Nuts)
|Veggie Bowl
|$10.50
lentils, hummus, tabouleh, red cabbage, pickled turnips, parsley
More about MAD
SALADS • TAPAS
MAD
4444 Westheimer Road, Suite C180, Houston
|Popular items
|BRAVAS TOMÁS
|$12.00
Bar Tomás style potatoes, spicy oil, garlic alioli
|EMPANADILLAS DE COCHINILLO (3/pcs)
|$14.00
Segovian-style suckling pig empanadas,
potato, onion, mango-apricot chutney
|TXISTORRA (5oz)
|$10.00
Grilled Spanish chorizo, country bread
More about FIG & OLIVE Houston
FIG & OLIVE Houston
5115 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Popular items
|Celebration Cake (Full)
|$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
|Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes
|$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
|Crispy Wedge Potatoes (Side)
|$10.00
Parmesan Cheese & Rosemary.