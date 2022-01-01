Galleria/Uptown Mexican restaurants you'll love

Los Tios image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chile Con Queso - Small$6.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
House Guacamole - Small$6.95
Our house made guacamole, served with Chips & Salsas and a side of diced fresh jalapeños and a lime wedge.
Chile Con Queso - Large$9.95
Our house made Chili con Queso, served with Chips & Salsas.
The Original Ninfa's Uptown image

 

The Original Ninfa's Uptown

1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chile Con Queso$12.00
Spicy Cheese and Pepper Dip
Taco Al Carbon - Beef$16.00
Fajitas in a Flour Tortilla with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Chile con Queso
Chicken Fajitas - Medium$25.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 1
Velvet Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Velvet Taco

2626 W Loop South, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1172 reviews)
Takeout
