Brisket in Galleria/Uptown

Galleria/Uptown restaurants
Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve brisket

Diablo Loco Richmond image

 

Diablo Loco Richmond

6025 Richmond Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Single Brisket Taco$5.00
More about Diablo Loco Richmond
Mozambik South African Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mozambik South African Kitchen

5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (4882 reviews)
Takeout
Bunny Chow - Brisket$16.00
Though the name implies otherwise, there are no bunnies in bunny chow. It is, rather, a delectable, slow braised curry served in a warm, crusty bread bowl.
More about Mozambik South African Kitchen
Item pic

 

Antone's Famous Po'Boys

4520 San Felipe #200, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Beef Brisket Po' Boy$10.95
Slow-Roasted Beef Brisket Chopped and Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cajun Mayo on Loyal Po' Boy Bread
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys
The Original Ninfa's Uptown image

 

The Original Ninfa's

1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Hash$18.00
More about The Original Ninfa's

