Brisket in Galleria/Uptown
Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve brisket
Diablo Loco Richmond
6025 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Single Brisket Taco
|$5.00
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mozambik South African Kitchen
5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Bunny Chow - Brisket
|$16.00
Though the name implies otherwise, there are no bunnies in bunny chow. It is, rather, a delectable, slow braised curry served in a warm, crusty bread bowl.
Antone's Famous Po'Boys
4520 San Felipe #200, Houston
|Beef Brisket Po' Boy
|$10.95
Slow-Roasted Beef Brisket Chopped and Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cajun Mayo on Loyal Po' Boy Bread