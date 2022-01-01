Ceviche in Galleria/Uptown
Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve ceviche
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Snapper Ceviche
|$11.95
Red snapper & shrimp marinated in lime juice served on top of coarsely mashed avocado, and topped with pickled red jalapenos.
|Tostada Ceviche
|$11.95
Crispy tostada topped with ceviche, lettuce, avocado, & cilantro lime dressing.
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Ceviche (GF)
|$12.00
tortilla chips, white fish & shrimp.