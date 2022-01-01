Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Galleria/Uptown

Galleria/Uptown restaurants
Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve ceviche

Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Snapper Ceviche$11.95
Red snapper & shrimp marinated in lime juice served on top of coarsely mashed avocado, and topped with pickled red jalapenos.
Tostada Ceviche$11.95
Crispy tostada topped with ceviche, lettuce, avocado, & cilantro lime dressing.
More about Los Tios
Item pic

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche (GF)$12.00
tortilla chips, white fish & shrimp.
More about Adair Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Original Ninfa's

1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ceviche$22.00
Gulf Shrimp and Red Snapper with Jalapeños, Tomatoes, Avocado, and Onions
More about The Original Ninfa's

