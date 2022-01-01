Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai lattes in Galleria/Uptown

Go
Galleria/Uptown restaurants
Toast

Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve chai lattes

Item pic

 

HT-Starbucks 2 Riverway

2 Riverway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$3.25
More about HT-Starbucks 2 Riverway
Item pic

 

Tom n Toms Coffee

5353 W Alabama Suite 107, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chai Latte.$4.05
More about Tom n Toms Coffee
Restaurant banner

 

Trinity Street Food

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte$4.00
More about Trinity Street Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Galleria/Uptown

Asian Salad

Paninis

Garlic Parmesan

Po Boy

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Chai Tea

Pad Thai

Map

More near Galleria/Uptown to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Museum District

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Oak Forest/Garden Oaks

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Westchase

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston