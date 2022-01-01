Chicken fajitas in Galleria/Uptown
Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|1/2 lb Chicken Fajitas
|$21.95
Our Grilled Chicken Fajitas. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
|Kid Chicken Fajita Taco
|$5.95
A single fajita chicken taco in a flour tortilla.
|Family Style Fajitas - Chicken
|$85.00
Feeds up to 4. Grilled Fajita Chicken and Fajita Beef with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Chili con Queso, House-made Tortillas, Mexican Rice, Choice of Beans and Chips & Salsas.
More about High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
1233 W. Loop South, Houston
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$8.49
Fajita Chicken, Rice, Black Bean Corn Relish, Grilled Onions Bell Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa
More about Diablo Loco Richmond
Diablo Loco Richmond
6025 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Chicken Fajita Taco Plate
|$15.00
|Single Chicken Fajita Taco
|$5.00
More about High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
1177 West Loop South #100, Houston
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$8.49
Fajita Chicken, Rice, Black Bean Corn Relish, Grilled Onions Bell Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa
More about The Original Ninfa's
The Original Ninfa's
1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston
|Kids Nachos - Chicken Fajita
|$7.00
4 Bean and Cheese Nachos with Fajita Chicken Served with Mexican Rice and Your Choice of Beans
|Kids Taco - Fajita Chicken
|$7.00
1 Taco Served with Mexican Rice and Your Choice of Beans
|Chicken Fajitas - Large
|$42.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 2
More about High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
2 Riverway, Houston
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$8.49
Fajita Chicken, Rice, Black Bean Corn Relish, Grilled Onions Bell Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa