Chicken fajitas in Galleria/Uptown

Galleria/Uptown restaurants
Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 lb Chicken Fajitas$21.95
Our Grilled Chicken Fajitas. Served with homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
Kid Chicken Fajita Taco$5.95
A single fajita chicken taco in a flour tortilla.
Family Style Fajitas - Chicken$85.00
Feeds up to 4. Grilled Fajita Chicken and Fajita Beef with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Chili con Queso, House-made Tortillas, Mexican Rice, Choice of Beans and Chips & Salsas.
More about Los Tios
High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S

1233 W. Loop South, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Wrap$8.49
Fajita Chicken, Rice, Black Bean Corn Relish, Grilled Onions Bell Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa
More about High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
Diablo Loco Richmond

6025 Richmond Ave., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Taco Plate$15.00
Single Chicken Fajita Taco$5.00
More about Diablo Loco Richmond
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop

1177 West Loop South #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Wrap$8.49
Fajita Chicken, Rice, Black Bean Corn Relish, Grilled Onions Bell Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa
More about High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
The Original Ninfa's

1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Nachos - Chicken Fajita$7.00
4 Bean and Cheese Nachos with Fajita Chicken Served with Mexican Rice and Your Choice of Beans
Kids Taco - Fajita Chicken$7.00
1 Taco Served with Mexican Rice and Your Choice of Beans
Chicken Fajitas - Large$42.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 2
More about The Original Ninfa's
High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway

2 Riverway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Wrap$8.49
Fajita Chicken, Rice, Black Bean Corn Relish, Grilled Onions Bell Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa
More about High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe

5599 San Felipe, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fajita Wrap$8.49
Fajita Chicken, Rice, Black Bean Corn Relish, Grilled Onions Bell Pepper, Avocado, Lettuce, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Salsa
More about High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)
