Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Galleria/Uptown

Go
Galleria/Uptown restaurants
Toast

Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Adair Kitchen image

 

Adair Kitchen - Adair Kitchen - San Felipe

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie - Coconut Chocolate Chip$2.50
More about Adair Kitchen - Adair Kitchen - San Felipe
HS Green image

 

HS Green

5092 Richmond Ave,, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about HS Green

Browse other tasty dishes in Galleria/Uptown

Garlic Parmesan

Salad Wrap

Hot Chocolate

Flan

Caprese Paninis

Egg Salad Sandwiches

Tropical Smoothies

Salmon

Map

More near Galleria/Uptown to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Museum District

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Oak Forest/Garden Oaks

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Westchase

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (200 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (225 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (258 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1028 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (377 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston