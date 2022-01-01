Cookies in
Galleria/Uptown
/
Houston
/
Galleria/Uptown
/
Cookies
Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve cookies
SALADS • TAPAS
MAD
4444 Westheimer Road, Suite C180, Houston
Avg 4.4
(1999 reviews)
SALTED CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
$3.50
Fresh baked with Belgian dark chocolate
More about MAD
High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe
5599 San Felipe, Houston
No reviews yet
Cookies
$0.99
More about High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe
