Curry in Galleria/Uptown
Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve curry
More about Mozambik South African Kitchen
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Mozambik South African Kitchen
5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|South African Curry - Chicken
|$16.00
Since the Seventeenth Century, Indian, Malay and Indonesian communities have been making curries in South Africa. It is one of the most beloved dishes in the country and a signature at Mozambik. Served on a bed of fragrant South African rice pilaf.
More about Trinity Street Food
Trinity Street Food
5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston
|Green Curry
|$14.00
Green curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean, eggplant, bell pepper and basil leaves
|Panang Curry
|$14.00
The most popular Thai style curry with coconut milk, snow peas, bell peppers and lime leaves