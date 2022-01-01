Curry in Galleria/Uptown

Mozambik South African Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Mozambik South African Kitchen

5085 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (4882 reviews)
Takeout
South African Curry - Chicken$16.00
Since the Seventeenth Century, Indian, Malay and Indonesian communities have been making curries in South Africa. It is one of the most beloved dishes in the country and a signature at Mozambik. Served on a bed of fragrant South African rice pilaf.
More about Mozambik South African Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Trinity Street Food

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Curry$14.00
Green curry paste in coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean, eggplant, bell pepper and basil leaves
Panang Curry$14.00
The most popular Thai style curry with coconut milk, snow peas, bell peppers and lime leaves
More about Trinity Street Food

