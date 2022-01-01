Enchiladas in Galleria/Uptown
Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve enchiladas
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Single Beef Enchilada al Carbon
|$5.95
Single fajita beef enchilada.
|Cheese Enchilada Dinner
|$12.45
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili gravy. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
|Single Enchilada Verde
|$4.95
A single chicken enchilada topped with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheeses.
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Family Style Green Chicken Enchiladas
|$50.00
Shredded chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce & melted cheeses.
All family dinners include two sides of your choice and feed up to five people. Each additional side is $12.
|Simple Green Chicken Enchiladas (GF)
|$14.25
served with cilantro rice, refried black beans and avocado.
The Original Ninfa's
1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston
|Del Mar Enchiladas
|$26.00
Gulf Shrimp and Gulf Blue Lump Crabmeat with Chipotle Cream Sauce
|Mole Enchiladas
|$20.00
Wood Oven Roasted Chicken Breast in Poblano Mole Sauce, Avocado, and Crema Mexicana
|Kids Enchilada - Ground Beef
|$7.00
1 Enchilada Served with Mexican Rice and Your Choice of Beans