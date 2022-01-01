Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Galleria/Uptown

Galleria/Uptown restaurants
Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Beef Enchilada al Carbon$5.95
Single fajita beef enchilada.
Cheese Enchilada Dinner$12.45
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chili gravy. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Single Enchilada Verde$4.95
A single chicken enchilada topped with green tomatillo sauce and melted cheeses.
More about Los Tios
Item pic

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Family Style Green Chicken Enchiladas$50.00
Shredded chicken enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce & melted cheeses.
All family dinners include two sides of your choice and feed up to five people. Each additional side is $12.
Simple Green Chicken Enchiladas (GF)$14.25
served with cilantro rice, refried black beans and avocado.
More about Adair Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Original Ninfa's

1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Del Mar Enchiladas$26.00
Gulf Shrimp and Gulf Blue Lump Crabmeat with Chipotle Cream Sauce
Mole Enchiladas$20.00
Wood Oven Roasted Chicken Breast in Poblano Mole Sauce, Avocado, and Crema Mexicana
Kids Enchilada - Ground Beef$7.00
1 Enchilada Served with Mexican Rice and Your Choice of Beans
More about The Original Ninfa's

