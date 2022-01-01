Fajitas in Galleria/Uptown
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Family Style Fajitas - Combo
|$85.00
Feeds up to 4. Grilled Fajita Chicken and Fajita Beef with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Chili con Queso, House-made Tortillas, Mexican Rice, Choice of Beans and Chips & Salsas.
The Original Ninfa's Uptown
1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston
|Chicken Fajitas - Medium
|$25.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 1
|Beef Fajitas - Large
|$53.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 2
|Combo Fajitas - Large
|$48.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 2