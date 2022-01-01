Fajitas in Galleria/Uptown

Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve fajitas

Family Style Fajitas - Combo image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Family Style Fajitas - Combo$85.00
Feeds up to 4. Grilled Fajita Chicken and Fajita Beef with grilled onions and bell peppers. Served with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Chili con Queso, House-made Tortillas, Mexican Rice, Choice of Beans and Chips & Salsas.
More about Los Tios
Chicken Fajitas - Medium image

 

The Original Ninfa's Uptown

1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas - Medium$25.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 1
Beef Fajitas - Large$53.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 2
Combo Fajitas - Large$48.00
Served with Your Choice of Rice and Beans...Serves 2
More about The Original Ninfa's Uptown

