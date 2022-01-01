Grilled chicken in Galleria/Uptown
Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Los Tios - San Felipe
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios - San Felipe
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$14.95
Grilled Chicken Breast served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
More about High Tower Cafe - West Loop S
High Tower Cafe - West Loop S
1233 W. Loop South, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
|Grill Chicken Parmesan
|$8.49
Chicken, Tomato-Basil Marinara, Provolone, Mozzarella, Ciabatta Roll
More about High Tower Cafe - 1177 W. Loop
High Tower Cafe - 1177 W. Loop
1177 West Loop South #100, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
|Grill Chicken Parmesan
|$8.49
Chicken, Tomato-Basil Marinara, Provolone, Mozzarella, Ciabatta Roll
More about Adair Kitchen
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Grilled Chicken
|$4.95
|Kid's Sliced Grilled Chicken
Kid's Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast, choice of one side and small beverage.
More about Antone's Famous Po' Boys - Galleria Area
Antone's Famous Po' Boys - Galleria Area
4520 San Felipe #200, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Arugula Salad
|$8.95
Chicken Breast, Candied Pecans, Dates, and Feta Cheese on a mix of Arugula and Radicchio with a Lemon-Caesar Dressing
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.95
Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing on Romaine (Salad Size 9-10 oz.).
More about High Tower Cafe - Riverway
High Tower Cafe - Riverway
2 Riverway, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
|Grill Chicken Parmesan
|$8.49
Chicken, Tomato-Basil Marinara, Provolone, Mozzarella, Ciabatta Roll
More about High Tower Cafe - San Felipe
High Tower Cafe - San Felipe
5599 San Felipe, Houston
|Grill Chicken Parmesan
|$8.49
Chicken, Tomato-Basil Marinara, Provolone, Mozzarella, Ciabatta Roll
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.49
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
More about Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J
Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J
5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston
|Grilled Chicken MA Salad
|$14.00
Grilled honey chicken with Tamari (GTF) sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrots top with mango and avocado, served with sweet and sour and peanut sauce