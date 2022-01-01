Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Galleria/Uptown

Go
Galleria/Uptown restaurants
Toast

Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios - San Felipe

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Dinner$14.95
Grilled Chicken Breast served with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, homemade tortillas, Mexican Rice, and Choice of Beans.
More about Los Tios - San Felipe
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe - West Loop S

1233 W. Loop South, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
Grill Chicken Parmesan$8.49
Chicken, Tomato-Basil Marinara, Provolone, Mozzarella, Ciabatta Roll
More about High Tower Cafe - West Loop S
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe - 1177 W. Loop

1177 West Loop South #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
Grill Chicken Parmesan$8.49
Chicken, Tomato-Basil Marinara, Provolone, Mozzarella, Ciabatta Roll
More about High Tower Cafe - 1177 W. Loop
Adair Kitchen image

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken$4.95
Kid's Sliced Grilled Chicken
Kid's Sliced Grilled Chicken Breast, choice of one side and small beverage.
More about Adair Kitchen
Item pic

 

Antone's Famous Po' Boys - Galleria Area

4520 San Felipe #200, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Arugula Salad$8.95
Chicken Breast, Candied Pecans, Dates, and Feta Cheese on a mix of Arugula and Radicchio with a Lemon-Caesar Dressing
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$8.95
Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing on Romaine (Salad Size 9-10 oz.).
More about Antone's Famous Po' Boys - Galleria Area
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe - Riverway

2 Riverway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
Grill Chicken Parmesan$8.49
Chicken, Tomato-Basil Marinara, Provolone, Mozzarella, Ciabatta Roll
More about High Tower Cafe - Riverway
Grill Chicken Parmesan image

 

High Tower Cafe - San Felipe

5599 San Felipe, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grill Chicken Parmesan$8.49
Chicken, Tomato-Basil Marinara, Provolone, Mozzarella, Ciabatta Roll
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.49
Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Wheat Bun
More about High Tower Cafe - San Felipe
Restaurant banner

 

Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J

5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston

Avg 4.5 (58 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken MA Salad$14.00
Grilled honey chicken with Tamari (GTF) sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrots top with mango and avocado, served with sweet and sour and peanut sauce
More about Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J

Browse other tasty dishes in Galleria/Uptown

Croissants

Chicken Pitas

Chai Tea

Paninis

Huevos Rancheros

Tacos

Tuna Salad

Cookies

Map

More near Galleria/Uptown to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Spring Branch

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Museum District

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Oak Forest/Garden Oaks

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Westchase

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Meyerland

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston