Grilled chicken salad in Galleria/Uptown
Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
Antone's Famous Po' Boys - Galleria Area
4520 San Felipe #200, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Arugula Salad
|$8.95
Chicken Breast, Candied Pecans, Dates, and Feta Cheese on a mix of Arugula and Radicchio with a Lemon-Caesar Dressing
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.95
Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing on Romaine (Salad Size 9-10 oz.).
Trinity Street Food - 5709 Woodway Dr Suite J
5709 Woodway Dr Suite J, Houston
|Grilled Chicken MA Salad
|$14.00
Grilled honey chicken with Tamari (GTF) sauce, lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumber, carrots top with mango and avocado, served with sweet and sour and peanut sauce