Hummus in Galleria/Uptown
Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve hummus
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Craft Pita
1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston
|Hummus Bowl
|$9.75
Hummus base with your choice of protein, topped with olive oil, pine nuts, aleppo pepper, chickpeas, parsley. Includes tabbouleh, red cabbage, and pickled turnips. Served with pita bread.
|Side Spicy Hummus
|$2.95
|Hummus
|$7.50
olive oil, pine nuts, aleppo pepper, chickpeas, parsley. (Vegan)(GF)(Contains Nuts)
Adair Kitchen - Adair Kitchen - San Felipe
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Hummus Plate
|$9.00
traditional hummus, charred beets served with grilled pita, za’atar oil, pine nuts, sumac