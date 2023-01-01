Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Galleria/Uptown

Galleria/Uptown restaurants
Toast

Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve hummus

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Craft Pita

1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston

Avg 4.8 (1642 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus Bowl$9.75
Hummus base with your choice of protein, topped with olive oil, pine nuts, aleppo pepper, chickpeas, parsley. Includes tabbouleh, red cabbage, and pickled turnips. Served with pita bread.
Side Spicy Hummus$2.95
Hummus$7.50
olive oil, pine nuts, aleppo pepper, chickpeas, parsley. (Vegan)(GF)(Contains Nuts)
More about Craft Pita
Adair Kitchen image

 

Adair Kitchen - Adair Kitchen - San Felipe

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Hummus Plate$9.00
traditional hummus, charred beets served with grilled pita, za’atar oil, pine nuts, sumac
More about Adair Kitchen - Adair Kitchen - San Felipe
Item pic

 

Antone's Famous Po' Boys - Galleria Area

4520 San Felipe #200, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Hummus$3.95
More about Antone's Famous Po' Boys - Galleria Area

