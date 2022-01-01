Sweet potato fries in
Galleria/Uptown
/
Houston
/
Galleria/Uptown
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
0 restaurants available. Please broaden your search to have better results.
Browse other tasty dishes in Galleria/Uptown
Cookies
Curry
Quesadillas
Tacos
Gyoza
Fajitas
More near Galleria/Uptown to explore
The Heights
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Spring Branch
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Westchase
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Museum District
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
EaDo
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Oak Forest/Garden Oaks
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Meyerland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Chinatown
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(115 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(202 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston