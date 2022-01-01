Tacos in Galleria/Uptown
Galleria/Uptown restaurants that serve tacos
More about Craft Pita
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Craft Pita
1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston
|Lebanese Tacos
|$10.95
x3 tacos filled with shawarma rotisserie chicken, garlic aioli, pickles, and fries. Served with rice pilaf and hot sauce.
More about Los Tios
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
|Street Tacos
|$13.95
Five corn tortillas topped with either grilled beef or chicken with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
1233 W. Loop South, Houston
|Mid Rise Taco
|$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
More about High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop
1177 West Loop South #100, Houston
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
|Mid Rise Taco
|$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
More about Adair Kitchen
Adair Kitchen
5161 San Felipe street, Houston
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
Egg plus 2 items from the mix-in list Served with ranchero salsa. Additional items .75 each
More about The Original Ninfa's Uptown
The Original Ninfa's Uptown
1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston
|Taco Al Carbon - Beef
|$16.00
Fajitas in a Flour Tortilla with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Chile con Queso
More about High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway
2 Riverway, Houston
|Mid Rise Taco
|$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.