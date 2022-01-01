Tacos in Galleria/Uptown

Lebanese Tacos image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Craft Pita

1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston

Avg 4.8 (1642 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lebanese Tacos$10.95
x3 tacos filled with shawarma rotisserie chicken, garlic aioli, pickles, and fries. Served with rice pilaf and hot sauce.
Street Tacos image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$13.95
Five corn tortillas topped with either grilled beef or chicken with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
Mid Rise Taco image

 

High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S

1233 W. Loop South, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
High Rise Taco image

 

High Tower Cafe #19 West Loop

1177 West Loop South #100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
Breakfast Taco image

 

Adair Kitchen

5161 San Felipe street, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Taco$3.50
Egg plus 2 items from the mix-in list Served with ranchero salsa. Additional items .75 each
Taco Al Carbon - Beef image

 

The Original Ninfa's Uptown

1700 Post Oak Blvd 1-190, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3723 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Al Carbon - Beef$16.00
Fajitas in a Flour Tortilla with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Chile con Queso
Mid Rise Taco image

 

High Tower Cafe #16 Riverway

2 Riverway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Item pic

 

High Tower Cafe #6 San Felipe

5599 San Felipe, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Low Rise Taco$1.99
Egg & Cheese
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
