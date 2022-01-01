Greenspoint restaurants you'll love
Greenspoint's top cuisines
Must-try Greenspoint restaurants
More about High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston
|Popular items
|Mid Rise Taco
|$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
|French Dip
|$8.79
Roast Beef, Swiss, Fried Onions, Horseradish Dijon, Hoagie Roll, AuJus Sauce
|The Texican
|$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado
More about Hanz Diner
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hanz Diner
185 W Dyna Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Jumbo Wings & Eggs
|$13.95
|Grits
|$3.00
|French Toast
|$5.00