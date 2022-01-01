Greenspoint restaurants you'll love

Must-try Greenspoint restaurants

High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V image

 

High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V

363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
French Dip$8.79
Roast Beef, Swiss, Fried Onions, Horseradish Dijon, Hoagie Roll, AuJus Sauce
The Texican$5.49
Egg, Bacon, Refried Beans, Pepper Jack, Avocado
More about High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
Hanz Diner image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hanz Diner

185 W Dyna Dr, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1359 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jumbo Wings & Eggs$13.95
Grits$3.00
French Toast$5.00
More about Hanz Diner
Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings image

 

Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings

12412 Kuykendahl Rd Suit. C, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Box$6.99
1/2 Lb Not Peeled Shrimp$6.99
Boiled Egg$1.00
More about Cajun's City Seafoods & Wings
