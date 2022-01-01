Highland Village restaurants you'll love

Go
Highland Village restaurants
Toast

Highland Village's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Highland Village restaurants

Bebidas image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Bebidas

2606 Edloe Street, Houston

Avg 4.3 (704 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
*Chicken Taco$6.00
served on a blue corn tortilla with roasted chicken, corn pico, cilantro, queso fresco, chipotle sauce.
*The Dude$8.50
banana, cold brew, date, almond milk, almond butter, chocolate protein.
*Kale Salad$10.00
shredded kale, sweet potato, pomegranate, avocado, queso fresco, miso vinaigrette.
add chicken breast or curried tofu $2
More about Bebidas
Sweet Paris image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

2701 Drexel Drive, Houston

Avg 4.7 (1639 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Houstonian$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
Chicken Florentine$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
S'mores Crêpe$10.25
nutella, torched marshmallows, graham crackers, & semi-sweet chocolate drizzle
More about Sweet Paris
Banner pic

 

Tinys Milk & Cookies

2809 Saint Street Houston, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dough Box$33.00
12 frozen chocolate chip cookie dough balls
Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.00
available until 2 pm
Sugar Cookie Kit$22.00
8 plain sugar cookies, 4 royal icing piping bags, sprinkles
More about Tinys Milk & Cookies
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors

2400 Mid Ln, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1879 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
sweet sourdough bun / buttermilk chicken breast / coriander aioli / fries
Joe’s Hot Chicken$10.00
house pickles / sesame seeds
Caramelized Brussel Sprouts$10.00
white soy vinaigrette / togarashi / lime
More about Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors
Roka Akor | Houston image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Roka Akor | Houston

2929 Weslayan St, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2263 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hamachi and Serrano Chili Roll$15.00
Hamachi and Serrano Chili Roll
Steamed Edamame with Maldon Sea Salt$6.00
Steamed Edamame with Maldon Sea Salt
Yellowtail Sashimi with Green Chili$22.00
Yellowtail Sashimi with Green Chili, Shallots and Poached Garlic Ponzu
More about Roka Akor | Houston
Earthcraft Juicery image

SMOOTHIES

Earthcraft Juicery

2400 Mid Lane, Houston

Avg 4.8 (1586 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Earth Bowl$10.50
Pink Panther$9.00
Acai Bowl$10.50
More about Earthcraft Juicery

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Highland Village

Cookies

Dumplings

Map

More near Highland Village to explore

The Heights

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Upper Kirby

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Mid-West

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Washington Corridor

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Oak Forest/Garden Oaks

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

EaDo

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

River Oaks

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Alief

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

West Oaks

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston