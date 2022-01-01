Highland Village restaurants you'll love
More about Bebidas
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Bebidas
2606 Edloe Street, Houston
|Popular items
|*Chicken Taco
|$6.00
served on a blue corn tortilla with roasted chicken, corn pico, cilantro, queso fresco, chipotle sauce.
|*The Dude
|$8.50
banana, cold brew, date, almond milk, almond butter, chocolate protein.
|*Kale Salad
|$10.00
shredded kale, sweet potato, pomegranate, avocado, queso fresco, miso vinaigrette.
add chicken breast or curried tofu $2
More about Sweet Paris
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
2701 Drexel Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|The Houstonian
|$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
|Chicken Florentine
|$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
|S'mores Crêpe
|$10.25
nutella, torched marshmallows, graham crackers, & semi-sweet chocolate drizzle
More about Tinys Milk & Cookies
Tinys Milk & Cookies
2809 Saint Street Houston, Houston
|Popular items
|Dough Box
|$33.00
12 frozen chocolate chip cookie dough balls
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$5.00
available until 2 pm
|Sugar Cookie Kit
|$22.00
8 plain sugar cookies, 4 royal icing piping bags, sprinkles
More about Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Eloise Nichols Grill & Liquors
2400 Mid Ln, Houston
|Popular items
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
sweet sourdough bun / buttermilk chicken breast / coriander aioli / fries
|Joe’s Hot Chicken
|$10.00
house pickles / sesame seeds
|Caramelized Brussel Sprouts
|$10.00
white soy vinaigrette / togarashi / lime
More about Roka Akor | Houston
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Roka Akor | Houston
2929 Weslayan St, Houston
|Popular items
|Hamachi and Serrano Chili Roll
|$15.00
|Steamed Edamame with Maldon Sea Salt
|$6.00
|Yellowtail Sashimi with Green Chili
|$22.00
