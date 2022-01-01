Highland Village cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Highland Village
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Bebidas
2606 Edloe Street, Houston
|Popular items
|*Chicken Taco
|$6.00
served on a blue corn tortilla with roasted chicken, corn pico, cilantro, queso fresco, chipotle sauce.
|*The Dude
|$8.50
banana, cold brew, date, almond milk, almond butter, chocolate protein.
|*Kale Salad
|$10.00
shredded kale, sweet potato, pomegranate, avocado, queso fresco, miso vinaigrette.
add chicken breast or curried tofu $2
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
2701 Drexel Drive, Houston
|Popular items
|The Houstonian
|$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
|Chicken Florentine
|$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
|S'mores Crêpe
|$10.25
nutella, torched marshmallows, graham crackers, & semi-sweet chocolate drizzle