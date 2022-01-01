Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants you'll love
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove's top cuisines
Must-try Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants
BBQ
Demeris Bar-B-Q
1702 WEST LOOP N, Houston
|Popular items
|Sides by the Quart
Choice of beans, potato salad, cole slaw, jalapeno corn, green beans, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra, and more.
|Side Orders
Beans, potato salad, cole slaw, etc...
|Meat by the Pound (Includes Sauce)
Choice of brisket, sausage, chicken, ribs, ham, turkey, and more.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|3 Eggs & Bacon
|$8.95
|Bacon Taco
|$4.95
|Sausage & Egg Sandwich
|$5.95
My Life Cafe 2
10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston
|Popular items
|2 Cookies
|$1.99
Freshly baked cookies.
|Breakfast Taco
|$1.69
Flour tortilla served with scrambled eggs and cheese.
|Omelet
|$5.50
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and 2 free toppings.
Hughie's Tavern & Grill
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Popular items
|Grilled Pork Banh Mi
|$7.25
Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo
|Vietnamese Eggrolls
|$8.00
Crispy pork & chicken eggrolls served with a side of our lettuce wrap and fish sauce.
|Shaking Beef Specialty
|$14.50
Wok cooked filet mignon cubes served with steamed or brown rice & Vietnamese kale salad.
TACOS • SALADS
Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering
3401 W T C Jester Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos
|$64.99
Build your Big Breakfast Box :
25 Tacos by selecting your Tacos in groups of 5. Includes 2 -6 ounces Salsas of your choice.
|Pollo Guisado Taco
|$2.89
|Pastor Taco
|$3.49
Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
3401 W Tc Jester Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Picadillo Taco.
|$3.29
Classic Hildago-style ground beef simmered with potatoes, carrots, thyme and other spices topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
|Brisket Taco.
|$4.99
Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce
|Fish Taco.
|$4.39
Wild caught pollock, lightly seasoned, topped with creamy habanero sauce, citrus cabbage, fresh guacamole & pico de gallo
Karbach Brewing
2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|Clutch City Queso & Chips
|$9.00
Queso topped with Pico de Gallo and house made Hella Hot Sauce, served Corn Tortilla Chips and Roasted Tomato Salsa
|Pepperoni
|$12.00
Made with our housemade herb tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.
|Korean Fried Chicken
|$11.00
Sweet Chili Glazed Boneless Chicken Bites, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Dak & Bop
1805 W 18th Street, Houston
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts.
|$12.60
fried brussels, lardon, korean mignonette, scallion mustard
|Truffle Parm Fries.
|$15.75
Parmesan sauce, truffle sauce with sauteed garlic/parsley
|Dak Sandwich.
|$15.75
our signature fried chicken, yangbaechu slaw, house pickle, kombak sauce (chicken sauce available upon request $1)
Antone's Famous Po'Boys
2724 West TC Jester, Houston
|Popular items
|Deviled Eggs
|$2.95
Three Deviled Eggs in a Serving
|Chips
|$1.95
Choose from an Assortment of Chips
|Shrimp Po' Boy
|$11.95
New Orleans Style Dressed with Lettuce,
Tomatoes, Spicy Remoulade, and Served with French Fries and Hush Puppies on Local Po' Boy Bread from Royal Bakery
Porta'Vino
7800 Washington Ave, Houston
|Popular items
|Cornflake Calamari
|$13.00
pepperoncini, Calabrese remoulade
|Black Truffle Tagliatelle
|$29.00
porcini mushroom, parmesan, bianco sauce & fresh-shaved truffles
|Coconut Cream Pie
|$8.00
our #1 best seller