Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants you'll love

Go
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants
Toast

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Vietnamese
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Korean
Scroll right

Must-try Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants

Demeris Bar-B-Q image

BBQ

Demeris Bar-B-Q

1702 WEST LOOP N, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sides by the Quart
Choice of beans, potato salad, cole slaw, jalapeno corn, green beans, Mexican rice, frijoles a la charra, and more.
Side Orders
Beans, potato salad, cole slaw, etc...
Meat by the Pound (Includes Sauce)
Choice of brisket, sausage, chicken, ribs, ham, turkey, and more.
More about Demeris Bar-B-Q
Frank's Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Eggs & Bacon$8.95
Bacon Taco$4.95
Sausage & Egg Sandwich$5.95
More about Frank's Grill
My Life Cafe 2 image

 

My Life Cafe 2

10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
2 Cookies$1.99
Freshly baked cookies.
Breakfast Taco$1.69
Flour tortilla served with scrambled eggs and cheese.
Omelet$5.50
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and 2 free toppings.
More about My Life Cafe 2
Hughie's Tavern & Grill image

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Pork Banh Mi$7.25
Toasted baguette topped with pickled veggies, cucumbers, sliced jalapenos, cilantro, & Vietnamese mayo
Vietnamese Eggrolls$8.00
Crispy pork & chicken eggrolls served with a side of our lettuce wrap and fish sauce.
Shaking Beef Specialty$14.50
Wok cooked filet mignon cubes served with steamed or brown rice & Vietnamese kale salad.
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering image

TACOS • SALADS

Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering

3401 W T C Jester Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (3089 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos$64.99
Build your Big Breakfast Box :
25 Tacos by selecting your Tacos in groups of 5. Includes 2 -6 ounces Salsas of your choice.
Pollo Guisado Taco$2.89
Pastor Taco$3.49
More about Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering
Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST image

 

Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST

3401 W Tc Jester Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Picadillo Taco.$3.29
Classic Hildago-style ground beef simmered with potatoes, carrots, thyme and other spices topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Brisket Taco.$4.99
Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce
Fish Taco.$4.39
Wild caught pollock, lightly seasoned, topped with creamy habanero sauce, citrus cabbage, fresh guacamole & pico de gallo
More about Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
Karbach Brewing image

 

Karbach Brewing

2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Clutch City Queso & Chips$9.00
Queso topped with Pico de Gallo and house made Hella Hot Sauce, served Corn Tortilla Chips and Roasted Tomato Salsa
Pepperoni$12.00
Made with our housemade herb tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni.
Korean Fried Chicken$11.00
Sweet Chili Glazed Boneless Chicken Bites, Green Onion, Sesame Seeds
More about Karbach Brewing
Dak & Bop image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Dak & Bop

1805 W 18th Street, Houston

Avg 3.5 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts.$12.60
fried brussels, lardon, korean mignonette, scallion mustard
Truffle Parm Fries.$15.75
Parmesan sauce, truffle sauce with sauteed garlic/parsley
Dak Sandwich.$15.75
our signature fried chicken, yangbaechu slaw, house pickle, kombak sauce (chicken sauce available upon request $1)
More about Dak & Bop
Antone's Famous Po'Boys image

 

Antone's Famous Po'Boys

2724 West TC Jester, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Deviled Eggs$2.95
Three Deviled Eggs in a Serving
Chips$1.95
Choose from an Assortment of Chips
Shrimp Po' Boy$11.95
New Orleans Style Dressed with Lettuce,
Tomatoes, Spicy Remoulade, and Served with French Fries and Hush Puppies on Local Po' Boy Bread from Royal Bakery
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys
Porta'Vino image

 

Porta'Vino

7800 Washington Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cornflake Calamari$13.00
pepperoncini, Calabrese remoulade
Black Truffle Tagliatelle$29.00
porcini mushroom, parmesan, bianco sauce & fresh-shaved truffles
Coconut Cream Pie$8.00
our #1 best seller
More about Porta'Vino
PUNCHEON WINE BAR image

 

PUNCHEON WINE BAR

8200 Washington Ave, Houston

Avg 3.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about PUNCHEON WINE BAR
Restaurant banner

 

Spaghetti Western Italian Cafe - Ella Blvd

1951 West TC Jester Blvd., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Spaghetti Western Italian Cafe - Ella Blvd

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Fried Rice

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Lazy Brook/Timbergrove to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Washington Corridor

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Westchase

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Northside Village

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Chinatown

No reviews yet

Rice Military

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

West Oaks

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston