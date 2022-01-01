Lazy Brook/Timbergrove breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|3 Eggs & Bacon
|$8.95
|Bacon Taco
|$4.95
|Sausage & Egg Sandwich
|$5.95
TACOS • SALADS
Tacos A Go Go - Jester Catering
3401 W T C Jester Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Big Breakfast Box: 25 tacos
|$64.99
Build your Big Breakfast Box :
25 Tacos by selecting your Tacos in groups of 5. Includes 2 -6 ounces Salsas of your choice.
|Pollo Guisado Taco
|$2.89
|Pastor Taco
|$3.49
Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
3401 W Tc Jester Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Picadillo Taco.
|$3.29
Classic Hildago-style ground beef simmered with potatoes, carrots, thyme and other spices topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
|Brisket Taco.
|$4.99
Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce
|Fish Taco.
|$4.39
Wild caught pollock, lightly seasoned, topped with creamy habanero sauce, citrus cabbage, fresh guacamole & pico de gallo