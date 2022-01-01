Brisket in Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
BBQ
Demeris Bar-B-Q
1702 WEST LOOP N, Houston
|Brisket Tacos (3)
|$13.15
Crispy homemade taco shell filled with brisket, lettuce and cheddar cheese, topped with pico de gallo and salsa
|Brisket Taco (1)
|$4.95
Crispy taco shell filled with brisket, lettuce, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and salsa
Tacos A Go Go OAK FOREST
3401 W Tc Jester Blvd, Houston
|Brisket Quesadilla.
|$12.49
|Brisket Taco.
|$5.99
Smoked brisket topped with chipotle slaw, pickled jalapenos, red onion, cilantro & Mex-Tex barbecue sauce
Antone's Famous Po'Boys
2724 West TC Jester, Houston
|Beef Brisket Po' Boy
|$10.95
Slow-Roasted Beef Brisket Chopped and Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cajun Mayo on Loyal Po' Boy Bread
|Beef Brisket Po' Boy
|$14.45
Slow-Roasted Beef Brisket Chopped and Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Cajun Mayo on Loyal Po' Boy Bread