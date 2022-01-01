Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Go
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants
Toast

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants that serve calamari

Hughie's Tavern & Grill image

 

Hughie's Tavern & Grill

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$10.00
Lightly battered and fried calamari served with our house lime pepper sauce.
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
Porta'Vino image

 

Porta'Vino

7800 Washington Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cornflake Calamari$13.00
pepperoncini, Calabrese remoulade
More about Porta'Vino

Map

Map

