Chicken salad in Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants that serve chicken salad

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Chicken Salad$11.00
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.00
More about Frank's Grill
Hughie's Tavern & Grill

1802 W 18th St, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.00
Shaking Chicken Kale Salad$13.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Kale Salad$12.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
More about Hughie's Tavern & Grill
Antone's Famous Po'Boys

2724 West TC Jester, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.45
On Toasted White or Whole Grain Bread with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.95
On Toasted Sourdough or Whole Grain Bread with Mayo, Lettuce, and Tomato
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$8.95
Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing on Romaine (Salad size is 9-10 oz.)
More about Antone's Famous Po'Boys

