Curry in Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants that serve curry
Hughie's Tavern & Grill
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Curry Shrimp Fried Rice
|$13.00
Coconut milk and Curry infused seasoned rice mixed with cabbage, carrots, eggs, onions and garlic topped with green onions.
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Dak & Bop
1805 W 18th Street, Houston
|Korean Curry Bowl.
|$15.75
Korean butter chicken, shug, feta, salt & vinegar peanuts, toasted nori over jasmine rice
|Korean Curry Fries.
|$15.75
fries, Korean butter chicken, shug, feta, salt & vinegar peanuts, toasted nori