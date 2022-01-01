Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants that serve fajitas

BBQ

Demeris Bar-B-Q

1702 WEST LOOP N, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Taco$9.25
8" flour tortilla with your choice of fajita meat, grilled peppers and onions, and pico de gallo
Fajita Dinner
Served with 2 sides, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and salsa
Fajita Meal #3 - Feeds 7-9$169.95
Feeds 7-9 ppl and includes beef and chicken, rice, frijoles a la charra, guac, pico, cheddar chz, sour cream, flour tortillas, chips and salsa
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Chicken and Veggie Skillet$10.75
