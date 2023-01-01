Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants
Toast

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants that serve french onion soup

Karbach Brewing image

 

Karbach Brewing

2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Onion Soup$8.00
More about Karbach Brewing
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Dak & Bop 18th

1805 W 18th Street, Houston

Avg 3.5 (126 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Onion Soup Bowl.$11.55
beef broth, caramelized onions, crostini, mozzarella cheese
French Onion Soup Cup.$5.25
beef broth, caramelized onions, crostini, mozzarella cheese
More about Dak & Bop 18th

