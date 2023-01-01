Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French onion soup in
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
/
Houston
/
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
/
French Onion Soup
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants that serve french onion soup
Karbach Brewing
2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON
No reviews yet
French Onion Soup
$8.00
More about Karbach Brewing
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Dak & Bop 18th
1805 W 18th Street, Houston
Avg 3.5
(126 reviews)
French Onion Soup Bowl.
$11.55
beef broth, caramelized onions, crostini, mozzarella cheese
French Onion Soup Cup.
$5.25
beef broth, caramelized onions, crostini, mozzarella cheese
More about Dak & Bop 18th
Browse other tasty dishes in Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
Pies
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Spaghetti
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Wraps
Brisket
More near Lazy Brook/Timbergrove to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Fourth Ward
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Highland Village
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Washington Corridor
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Northside Village
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Westchase
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Rice Military
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
West Oaks
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
No reviews yet
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(36 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(59 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(12 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(432 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(265 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(151 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1741 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(673 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(715 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston