Grilled chicken salad in Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill - Mangum Road
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St
1802 W 18th St, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Kale Salad
|$12.00
Kale salad mix with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, dried cranberry, bell pepper, mixed nuts and served with raspberry vinaigrette.
Antone's Famous Po' Boys - Greater Heights Area
2724 West TC Jester, Houston
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.95
Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing on Romaine (Salad size is 9-10 oz.)
|Grilled Chicken Arugula Salad
|$8.95
Chicken Breast, Candied Pecans, Dates, and Feta Cheese on a mix of Arugula and Radicchio with a Lemon-Caesar Dressing