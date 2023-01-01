Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Grits in
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
/
Houston
/
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
/
Grits
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants that serve grits
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill - Mangum Road
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
Avg 4.5
(2821 reviews)
Cajun Style Shrimp & Grits
$13.25
Grits
$3.25
1/2 HB N 1/2 Grits
$3.50
More about Frank's Grill - Mangum Road
Karbach Brewing
2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON
No reviews yet
Shrimp & Grits
$18.00
More about Karbach Brewing
Browse other tasty dishes in Lazy Brook/Timbergrove
Pancakes
Cobbler
Caesar Salad
Chicken Salad
Mac And Cheese
Hummus
Chili
French Fries
More near Lazy Brook/Timbergrove to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(21 restaurants)
Fourth Ward
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Highland Village
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Washington Corridor
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Northside Village
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Westchase
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Rice Military
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
West Oaks
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Chinatown
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Brenham
No reviews yet
Huntsville
No reviews yet
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(38 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Lufkin
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(452 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(161 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1762 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(693 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(726 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston