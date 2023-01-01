Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Go
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants
Toast

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants that serve grits

Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill - Mangum Road

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Style Shrimp & Grits$13.25
Grits$3.25
1/2 HB N 1/2 Grits$3.50
More about Frank's Grill - Mangum Road
Karbach Brewing image

 

Karbach Brewing

2032 Karbach Street, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp & Grits$18.00
More about Karbach Brewing

Browse other tasty dishes in Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Pancakes

Cobbler

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Mac And Cheese

Hummus

Chili

French Fries

Map

More near Lazy Brook/Timbergrove to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Fourth Ward

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Highland Village

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Washington Corridor

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Northside Village

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Westchase

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Rice Military

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

West Oaks

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Brenham

No reviews yet

Huntsville

No reviews yet

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (38 restaurants)

College Station

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Lufkin

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (452 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (161 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1762 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (693 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (726 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston