Lasagna in Lazy Brook/Timbergrove

Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants
Lazy Brook/Timbergrove restaurants that serve lasagna

My Life Cafe 2 (Dacoma Exit)

10777 Northwest Freeway, Houston

Beef Lasagna$12.99
Ground beef, lasagna noodles, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese. Served with Italian salad and garlic bread.
Veggie Lasagna$12.99
Layers of tomato sauce, onions, bell peppers, squash, zucchini, carrots, mushrooms, spinach, garlic, mozzarella and ricotta cheese in between lasagna noodles.
Spaghetti Western Italian Cafe - Ella Blvd - West TC Jester Blvd.

1951 West TC Jester Blvd., Houston

Lasagna$14.00
Pasta, bolognese sauce, five cheese blend.
