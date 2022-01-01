MacGregor restaurants you'll love
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Quarter
3929 Old Spanish Trail #100, Houston
|Popular items
|Seasoned Fries SM
|$2.89
Seasoned fries like only Louisiana would do it!
|Bourbon Street Special
8 Pc Jumbo Wing or Boneless
Seasoned Fries or Dirty Rice
Celery Sticks and Dressing (1)
|St. James Special
|$12.98
4 Catfish Fillets
Seasoned Fries or Dirty Rice
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN
OhMyGogi!
2616 Blodgett St, Houston
|Popular items
|Bulgogi Beef Fries
|$8.00
Bulgogi Beef, Seasoned Fries, Colby Jack, Spicy Mayo, Onions, Cilantro
**EGG & KIMCHI are extra under "ADD-ONS"
|Pork Dumplings
|$6.00
Fried Pork & Veggie Dumplings, Cilantro, Sweet Chili Sauce
|Water
|$1.50
"High quality H2O" - 16.9 fl/oz Bottle
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS
LA Burgers and Daiquiris
3755 N MacGregor, Houston
|Popular items
|Crispy Fried Fish Sandwich
|$7.99
Fish sandwich like you have never had! Served on a buttered and toasted brioche bun, dressed with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and our homemade creole tartar.
|Cheesy Boudin Ball
|$1.79
Boudin ball stuffed with pepper jack cheese.
|4 Creole Fried Chicken Strips
|$10.55
Served with fries and choice our BBQ sauce, big easy sweet heat sauce or Louisiana Spicy Gold Sauce.
Burger Joint
2002 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Bacon Parm Fries
|$5.99
Try with our garlic aioli sauce!
|Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mayo. Fried or Grilled.
|Mexi Burger
|$9.99
Angus beef, lettuce, grilled ham, avocado, queso fresco, jalapenos, chipotle mayo