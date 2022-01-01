Memorial restaurants you'll love
SANDWICHES • CREPES
Sweet Paris
797 Sorella court, Houston
|The Houstonian
|$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
|Chicken Florentine
|$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
|Cookie Butter
|$9.95
cookie butter, sweet cream cheese, strawberries and coulis, & white chocolate chip morsels
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ember & Greens
9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston
|Blackened Salmon with Avocado Salsa
|$20.00
Blackened Norwegian salmon with lemon butter and avocado salsa, served with charred broccolini, roasted carrots and potatoes on a bed of cilantro green pea quinoa. Gluten free
|Quinoa Bowl
|$14.00
Cilantro and green pea quinoa topped with avocado, mushrooms, turmeric sweet potatoes, roasted beets, broccolini, spinach and walnut pesto, then drizzled with lemon tahini sauce. Vegan and gluten free. Pro tip: add chipotle chickpeas for $4 or any protein
|Wagyu Burger
|$17.00
Akaushi beef, caramelized onions, arugula, tomatoes, pickles and homemade burger sauce with parmesan truffle fries. Add sharp cheddar for $1, or substitute a gluten-free bun for $2
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
El Rey Taqueria
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|15. Beef Fajita Taco
|$3.99
Beef fajita meat taco served with your choice of toppings
|41. Quesadilla
|$9.99
Choice of fajita meat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
|20. El Rey Taco (Grilled Fish)
|$3.75
Grilled fish served on a cabbage mix in the taco and topped with habanero mayo
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
The Tasting Room
818 Town and Country Blvd., Houston
|The "Hot Chick" Sandwich
|$14.00
MAX'S badass fried chicken just got a little badasserer! And just as the name would imply, this one's got attitude. Spicy & crispy fried chicken breast, kale slaw, house pickles, and lemon aioli on a brioche bun. Served with fries
|Crispy Deviled Eggs
|$7.00
Crispy fried egg whites with potato flakes, egg yolk filling with mayonnaise, mustard, house made pickles, dill aioli.
|Creme Brulee French Toast
|$15.00
Brioche bread, french vanilla creme anglaise batter, whipped butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar.
Postino Town and Country
791 Town & Country Blvd, Houston
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
|Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
|OMG Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
Goode Co. Barbeque - Memorial
8911 Katy Fwy, Houston
|Stuffed BBQ Potato
Served with your choice of meat and potato toppings (BBQ sauce and toppings served on the side).
|BBQ Dinner
Your choice of meat, served with jalapeño cheese bread, BBQ sauce (on the side) and two sides.
|BBQ Dinner Two Meat
|$15.95
Your choice of 2 meats, served with jalapeño cheese bread, BBQ sauce (on the side) and two sides.
Local Foods
5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON
|Truffled Egg Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan, Aioli & Pretzel Bun
|Garden Sammie
|$12.00
Brussels Sprouts, Avocado Spread, Hummus, Pickled Onion, Tomato, Curried Cauliflower, Sprouts & Ciabatta
|Cheeseburger
|$15.00
44 Farms Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Cheddar, "Secret Sauce" & Potato Bun
Served with House-made French Fries
The Rouxpour Memorial City
303 MEMORIAL CITY MALL SUITE 604, HOUSTON
|Fried Shrimp
|$6.99
Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries
|Stuffed Shrimp Rouxpour
|$28.00
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with boudin & cream cheese, topped with your choice of Lafitte sauce or Tremé sauce.
Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggie du jour
~Lafitte is a crawfish, lemon-butter sauce
~Tremé is a crab meat & butter cream sauce
|White Chocoloate Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Scratch made & topped with whiskey cream sauce
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
9005 Katy Fwy, Houston
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
Red chile and roasted chicken stock, hand-shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro, traditional garnishes
|Quesadillas (4 pcs)
Handmade flour tortillas with blended cheeses, toasted a la plancha, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapenos.
|1836 Mesquite Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, mixed field lettuce, crispy bacon, Mexican white cheese, candied pecans, avocado, 1836 dressing
Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial
10201 Katy Freeway, Houston
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$18.00
Oven-baked jumbo lump crab cake, served with lemon garlic cream sauce.
|Campechana Extra
|$19.00
A refreshing, Mexican-style seafood cocktail made with a special blend of pico de gallo, fire-roasted Anaheim peppers, and diced avocados
|Fried Gulf Shrimp
|$26.00
Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Express
780 W Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston
|Chicken Orzo Soup
House-made pulled chicken, broth, orzo & vegetables. Served with garlic bread.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
801 Town and Country Blvd, Houston