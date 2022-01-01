Memorial restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Memorial restaurants

Sweet Paris image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

Sweet Paris

797 Sorella court, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1783 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Houstonian$10.95
mozzarella, bacon, sausage, potatoes, scrambled eggs, & fresh jalapeños
Chicken Florentine$11.25
grilled chicken, creamed spinach, garlic, thyme, basil, mozzarella, & parmesan cheese
Cookie Butter$9.95
cookie butter, sweet cream cheese, strawberries and coulis, & white chocolate chip morsels
More about Sweet Paris
Ember & Greens image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ember & Greens

9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston

Avg 4.8 (241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blackened Salmon with Avocado Salsa$20.00
Blackened Norwegian salmon with lemon butter and avocado salsa, served with charred broccolini, roasted carrots and potatoes on a bed of cilantro green pea quinoa. Gluten free
Quinoa Bowl$14.00
Cilantro and green pea quinoa topped with avocado, mushrooms, turmeric sweet potatoes, roasted beets, broccolini, spinach and walnut pesto, then drizzled with lemon tahini sauce. Vegan and gluten free. Pro tip: add chipotle chickpeas for $4 or any protein
Wagyu Burger$17.00
Akaushi beef, caramelized onions, arugula, tomatoes, pickles and homemade burger sauce with parmesan truffle fries. Add sharp cheddar for $1, or substitute a gluten-free bun for $2
More about Ember & Greens
El Rey Taqueria image

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
15. Beef Fajita Taco$3.99
Beef fajita meat taco served with your choice of toppings
41. Quesadilla$9.99
Choice of fajita meat, cheese, lettuce topped with pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream
20. El Rey Taco (Grilled Fish)$3.75
Grilled fish served on a cabbage mix in the taco and topped with habanero mayo
More about El Rey Taqueria
The Tasting Room image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tasting Room

818 Town and Country Blvd., Houston

Avg 3.8 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The "Hot Chick" Sandwich$14.00
MAX'S badass fried chicken just got a little badasserer! And just as the name would imply, this one's got attitude. Spicy & crispy fried chicken breast, kale slaw, house pickles, and lemon aioli on a brioche bun. Served with fries
Crispy Deviled Eggs$7.00
Crispy fried egg whites with potato flakes, egg yolk filling with mayonnaise, mustard, house made pickles, dill aioli.
Creme Brulee French Toast$15.00
Brioche bread, french vanilla creme anglaise batter, whipped butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar.
More about The Tasting Room
Postino Town and Country image

 

Postino Town and Country

791 Town & Country Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Cauliflower$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
OMG Grilled Cheese$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
More about Postino Town and Country
Goode Co. Barbeque - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Barbeque - Memorial

8911 Katy Fwy, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stuffed BBQ Potato
Served with your choice of meat and potato toppings (BBQ sauce and toppings served on the side).
BBQ Dinner
Your choice of meat, served with jalapeño cheese bread, BBQ sauce (on the side) and two sides.
BBQ Dinner Two Meat$15.95
Your choice of 2 meats, served with jalapeño cheese bread, BBQ sauce (on the side) and two sides.
More about Goode Co. Barbeque - Memorial
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Truffled Egg Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan, Aioli & Pretzel Bun
Garden Sammie$12.00
Brussels Sprouts, Avocado Spread, Hummus, Pickled Onion, Tomato, Curried Cauliflower, Sprouts & Ciabatta
Cheeseburger$15.00
44 Farms Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Cheddar, "Secret Sauce" & Potato Bun
Served with House-made French Fries
More about Local Foods
The Rouxpour Memorial City image

 

The Rouxpour Memorial City

303 MEMORIAL CITY MALL SUITE 604, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Shrimp$6.99
Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries
Stuffed Shrimp Rouxpour$28.00
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with boudin & cream cheese, topped with your choice of Lafitte sauce or Tremé sauce.
Served with garlic mashed potatoes & veggie du jour
~Lafitte is a crawfish, lemon-butter sauce
~Tremé is a crab meat & butter cream sauce
White Chocoloate Bread Pudding$10.00
Scratch made & topped with whiskey cream sauce
More about The Rouxpour Memorial City
Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial

9005 Katy Fwy, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1832 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Red chile and roasted chicken stock, hand-shredded chicken, avocado, cilantro, traditional garnishes
Quesadillas (4 pcs)
Handmade flour tortillas with blended cheeses, toasted a la plancha, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and jalapenos.
1836 Mesquite Chicken Salad$18.00
Mesquite grilled chicken breast, mixed field lettuce, crispy bacon, Mexican white cheese, candied pecans, avocado, 1836 dressing
More about Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina - Memorial
Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial image

 

Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial

10201 Katy Freeway, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$18.00
Oven-baked jumbo lump crab cake, served with lemon garlic cream sauce.
Campechana Extra$19.00
A refreshing, Mexican-style seafood cocktail made with a special blend of pico de gallo, fire-roasted Anaheim peppers, and diced avocados
Fried Gulf Shrimp$26.00
Served with an empanada, garlic bread, and choice of side.
More about Goode Co. Seafood - Memorial
Cafe Express image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Express

780 W Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston

Avg 3 (100 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Orzo Soup
House-made pulled chicken, broth, orzo & vegetables. Served with garlic bread.
More about Cafe Express
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

801 Town and Country Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
0205 - TX-Blalock image

 

0205 - TX-Blalock

1027 Blalock Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0205 - TX-Blalock

Map

Map

