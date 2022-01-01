Memorial bars & lounges you'll love

Ember & Greens image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Ember & Greens

9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston

Avg 4.8 (241 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Blackened Salmon with Avocado Salsa$20.00
Blackened Norwegian salmon with lemon butter and avocado salsa, served with charred broccolini, roasted carrots and potatoes on a bed of cilantro green pea quinoa. Gluten free
Quinoa Bowl$14.00
Cilantro and green pea quinoa topped with avocado, mushrooms, turmeric sweet potatoes, roasted beets, broccolini, spinach and walnut pesto, then drizzled with lemon tahini sauce. Vegan and gluten free. Pro tip: add chipotle chickpeas for $4 or any protein
Wagyu Burger$17.00
Akaushi beef, caramelized onions, arugula, tomatoes, pickles and homemade burger sauce with parmesan truffle fries. Add sharp cheddar for $1, or substitute a gluten-free bun for $2
More about Ember & Greens
The Tasting Room image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tasting Room

818 Town and Country Blvd., Houston

Avg 3.8 (695 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The "Hot Chick" Sandwich$14.00
MAX'S badass fried chicken just got a little badasserer! And just as the name would imply, this one's got attitude. Spicy & crispy fried chicken breast, kale slaw, house pickles, and lemon aioli on a brioche bun. Served with fries
Crispy Deviled Eggs$7.00
Crispy fried egg whites with potato flakes, egg yolk filling with mayonnaise, mustard, house made pickles, dill aioli.
Creme Brulee French Toast$15.00
Brioche bread, french vanilla creme anglaise batter, whipped butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar.
More about The Tasting Room
Postino Town and Country image

 

Postino Town and Country

791 Town & Country Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Cauliflower$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
Bruschetta Board$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
OMG Grilled Cheese$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
More about Postino Town and Country
Local Foods image

 

Local Foods

5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Truffled Egg Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan, Aioli & Pretzel Bun
Garden Sammie$12.00
Brussels Sprouts, Avocado Spread, Hummus, Pickled Onion, Tomato, Curried Cauliflower, Sprouts & Ciabatta
Cheeseburger$15.00
44 Farms Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Cheddar, "Secret Sauce" & Potato Bun
Served with House-made French Fries
More about Local Foods

