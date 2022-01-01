Memorial bars & lounges you'll love
More about Ember & Greens
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Ember & Greens
9403B Katy Freeway Suite B, Houston
|Popular items
|Blackened Salmon with Avocado Salsa
|$20.00
Blackened Norwegian salmon with lemon butter and avocado salsa, served with charred broccolini, roasted carrots and potatoes on a bed of cilantro green pea quinoa. Gluten free
|Quinoa Bowl
|$14.00
Cilantro and green pea quinoa topped with avocado, mushrooms, turmeric sweet potatoes, roasted beets, broccolini, spinach and walnut pesto, then drizzled with lemon tahini sauce. Vegan and gluten free. Pro tip: add chipotle chickpeas for $4 or any protein
|Wagyu Burger
|$17.00
Akaushi beef, caramelized onions, arugula, tomatoes, pickles and homemade burger sauce with parmesan truffle fries. Add sharp cheddar for $1, or substitute a gluten-free bun for $2
More about The Tasting Room
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
The Tasting Room
818 Town and Country Blvd., Houston
|Popular items
|The "Hot Chick" Sandwich
|$14.00
MAX'S badass fried chicken just got a little badasserer! And just as the name would imply, this one's got attitude. Spicy & crispy fried chicken breast, kale slaw, house pickles, and lemon aioli on a brioche bun. Served with fries
|Crispy Deviled Eggs
|$7.00
Crispy fried egg whites with potato flakes, egg yolk filling with mayonnaise, mustard, house made pickles, dill aioli.
|Creme Brulee French Toast
|$15.00
Brioche bread, french vanilla creme anglaise batter, whipped butter, maple syrup, powdered sugar.
More about Postino Town and Country
Postino Town and Country
791 Town & Country Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Crispy Cauliflower
|$10.75
Cauliflower, sultana raisins, capers, romesco
|Bruschetta Board
|$15.50
Choose four of the selections.
|OMG Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
layered gruyere, whipped brie, goat cheese, white cheddar, smoked bacon, creamy tomato soup dip
More about Local Foods
Local Foods
5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON
|Popular items
|Truffled Egg Salad
|$12.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan, Aioli & Pretzel Bun
|Garden Sammie
|$12.00
Brussels Sprouts, Avocado Spread, Hummus, Pickled Onion, Tomato, Curried Cauliflower, Sprouts & Ciabatta
|Cheeseburger
|$15.00
44 Farms Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Cheddar, "Secret Sauce" & Potato Bun
Served with House-made French Fries